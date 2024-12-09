Football Invited to Judge Bowl





PISCATAWAY, NJ For the 13th time in program history and ninth under head coach Greg Schiano Rutgers football is headed to a bowl game. The Scarlet Knights travel to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on Kansas State in the Rate Bowl on Thursday, December 26 at Chase Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. Listen on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network. Season ticket holders and R Fund members will have first access to purchase up to eight tickets from the Rutgers allotment which will be allocated in order of priority points. The deadline for priority access is Wednesday, December 11 at 11:59 PM. The general public can do that too request tickets through the Rutgers allocation which will be allocated effective immediately based on season ticket holders and requests from R Fund members. Visit Rutgers Bowl Central for more information. Official Rutgers merchandise will be available for purchase for the Rate Bowl. Visit the Team Shop to purchase. The Marching Scarlet Knights will be in attendance and will perform before the game and at halftime. Sir Henry and the Spirit Team will appear at events surrounding the bowl game and on game day. Stay tuned for more information about Rutgers events in the area. The Scarlet Knights won seven games in the regular season for the first time since 2014 and finished with four wins in the Big Ten, a program high. RU enters bowl season having won three of its past four games. That includes a comeback win over Minnesota and beating both Maryland and Michigan State along the way. The first Big Ten win of the season was a 21–18 victory over Washington in front of 54,079 fans at SHI Stadium, as Rutgers defeated Virginia Tech, Akron and Howard to capture the non-conference portion of the schedule. The offense yielded a 2,000-yard passer (QB Athan Kaliakmanis ), a 1,000-yard rusher (RB Kyle Monangai ) and two 500-yard receivers (WR Dymere Molenaar and W.R Ian Strong ) in the same season for the first time since 2012. Rutgers is averaging 27.9 points, on pace for its best mark since 2009, and ranks third in the Big Ten with 176.3 rushing yards per game. The defense has held three of its last four opponents to under 20 points. On special teams, PK Jay Patel has made his last eleven field goals. Rutgers saw 12 players honored in the All-Big Ten voting, including Monangai (first), OL Hallin Pierce (second) and LB Dariel Djabome (third) all earning spots in the top three teams. This marks the 35e game in Rate Bowl history. Rutgers previously appeared against Arizona State in 2005 when it was called the Insight Bowl. This marks the second bowl matchup between Rutgers and Kansas State. In the 2006 Texas Bowl, Ray Rice rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, Tim Brown caught two touchdown passes and Quintero Frierson had a pick-six in a 37-10 win over the Wildcats. The first bowl championship in Rutgers program history capped an 11-2 season. The Scarlet Knights are 6-2 in bowl games under Schiano. Rutgers Bowl History (7-5) 1978 Garden State Bowl: Arizona State 34, Rutgers 18

2005 Insight Bowl: Arizona State 45, Rutgers 40

Texas Bowl 2006: Rutgers 37, Kansas State 10

2008 International Bowl: Rutgers 52, Ball State 30

2008 PapaJohns.com Bowl: Rutgers 29, NC State 23

2009 St. Petersburg Bowl: Rutgers 45, UCF 24

2011 New Era pinstripe bowl: Rutgers 27, Iowa State 13

Russell Athletic Bowl 2012: Virginia Tech 13, Rutgers 10 (OT)

2013 New Era pinstripe bowl: Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16

Quick Lane Bowl 2014: Rutgers 40, North Carolina 21

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 2021: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers 31, Miami 24 Follow Rutgers football on X (@RFfootball & @RU plank walk), Facebook (/RFootballShow) and Instagram (@rfootball & @ruboardwalk) for the latest news and updates. Also subscribe to the YouTube channel.

