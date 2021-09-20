League of Legends repeatedly severely punish AFK criminals





You had better not leave, otherwise LoL police will come for you. Image: Riot Games

League of Legends players, especially those who regularly leave the keyboard or the game in progress, are about to be subject to harsh judgments, as specified in the update for the popular MOBA.

Developer Riot Games outlined the issue of AFK players (colloquially called Lieber), who are part of the gaming population who regularly leave the game or abandon the game altogether. According to the studio, the new tools helped reduce the frequency with which most people participate in AFK, but about 9% of League of Legends players around the world are still engaged in consistent AFK behavior.

To target these players and reduce the amount of withdrawal that occurs, Riot Games has implemented a new disciplinary system in MOBA.

In addition to the cue delay, tk was added during tk, a short timer was thrown each time a player with an AFK penalty tried to start a match, and League of Legends had a new called cue lockout. The function is displayed. As the name implies, if a participant is idle for an extended period of time, a pop-up message will appear and they will not be able to participate in the game for an extended period of time. This can last for 14 days and Riot will remove players from the population for some time. There is also a maximum level of queue delay of up to 15 minutes.

The riots outlined the layers that people fall into after repeating AKF’s actions:

Tier 0: No cue lockout, no cue delay Tier 1: No cue lockout, 5 minutes cue delay in 5 games Tier 2: No cue lockout, 10 minutes cue delay in 5 games Tier 3: No cue lockout , Cue delay 5 games 15 minutes Tier 4: 1 day cue lockout, 5 games 15 minutes cue delay Tier 5: 3 days cue lockout, 5 games 15 minutes cue delay Tier 6: 7 days cue Lockout, cue delay 15 minutes in 5 games Tier 7: 14 days cue lockout, 15 minutes cue delay in 5 games

According to Riot Games, this is not a time-based system. The timer seems to be reset only after the offender repeatedly plays a good match for the player, such as ending the game regardless of the result. However, it is unknown how many matches the player is supposed to complete before lowering the tier level, and Riot did not specify this.

G / O media may receive fees

Riot said the new penalty system will be rolled out in several regions before making its global debut. The studio also said it will address AFK’s involuntary behavior, such as connectivity issues and other gameplay issues.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing issued a notice in August claiming that Riot Games continued to postpone investigations into studio harassment and sexism. However, Riot has responded more quickly to League of Legends activities than to workplace issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/league-of-legends-will-now-discipline-afk-players-more-1847709962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos