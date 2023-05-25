Google Search has a topic authority ranking system





Google has posted a new blog post about an old ranking system named “Topic Authority” that we haven’t touched on before. Initially, everyone thought Google would announce an update to its new search ranking algorithm, but instead, Google’s Danny Sullivan clarified on Twitter that “this is not a new system that has just been launched.” .

“We’ve been using it for several years,” added Danny. This post is part of our regular effort to share more about how rankings work.

That’s why Google introduced a ranking system called “Topic Authority” that aims to “show relevant, professional, and knowledgeable content in Google Search and News.” Google said topic authority “helps determine which specialized sources are useful for newsworthy queries in specific specialized topic areas such as health, politics, and finance.”

Google then explained a little bit about how this search ranking system works and what Google is looking for in this search ranking system.

Source prominence for a topic or place: Our system understands publications that we believe are particularly relevant to a topic or place. “People looking for news about Nashville high school football, for example, often turn to publications like The Tennessean for local coverage,” Google wrote. Influence and original reporting: Our system looks at the extent of original reporting. In Gogoel’s example, to understand how influential and authoritative a publication is on a topic, whether the publisher that originally published the article is cited by other publishers. can be Source Reputation: Our system also looks at source histories for quality reports and recommendations from professional sources such as professional societies. For example, a history of original reporting publications and winning journalism awards are strong evidence of a positive reputation for a news website,” Google explained.

I love what Google has written about what publishers should consider to get good rankings in this system. Google says, “Publishers looking to succeed with topic authority should do exactly what their publications typically do: provide rich coverage about areas and topics they know well. Such efforts should, of course, be consistent with the measurement and general guidance of our Topic Authority System.” About creating helpful, people-focused content. ”

This is reminiscent of local news systems, which “function to identify and display relevant local sources of news, such as through Google’s ‘Top Stories’ and ‘Local News’ features.”

And yes, these are all things Google has been preaching for a while, and most SEOs are trying to get their clients to achieve them anyway.

As a side note, this is not a new system just getting started. We’ve been using it for several years. Today’s post is part of our regular effort to share more about how rankings work.

Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 23, 2023

This should be added to your Google Ranking System page soon.

It will happen in the near future. This page will be updated regularly.

Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 23, 2023

So this is new, but not new – get it?

Forum discussion on Twitter.

