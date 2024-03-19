Malaysians welcome the latest Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia





Making great mobile experiences with upgraded security features affordable and accessible to everyone

With the launch of the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung Malaysia is bringing the latest additions to its popular Galaxy A series to stores nationwide. Not only are these smartphones packed with amazing innovations, from versatile photography to stunning displays, but this year, for the first time, they also include Samsung Knox Vault, a flagship security feature to protect your digital world. .

“By bringing our latest technology to more devices, these devices will bring innovative solutions to more users in Malaysia, allowing them to feel more at ease and experience more of the wonders of everyday life. With superior performance, stunning design, and upgraded security features, Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G meet consumers' needs for great devices at affordable prices. ,” said KM Liew, Vice President and Head of Mobile Experience Business, Samsung Malaysia Electronics. .

Be enchanted by the improved nightgraphy capabilities of Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G, powered by advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) for more vibrant and clear low-light images. Plus, Night Portrait and 12-bit HDR video capabilities make any self-portrait or group conversation look stunning. Every moment you capture is preserved, whether you want to share it on your favorite social media platforms or archive your precious memories. You don't have to worry about the security of your precious memories. Samsung Knox Vault always protects you, ensuring your data is always safe.

Get a great device and be a great person!

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will be officially launched in Malaysia from March 22, 2024 at Samsung Experience Store, Samsung authorized retailers, Samsung brand stores on Shopee and Lazada, and Samsung Malaysia online store. But it's a surprise for those who are itching to get their hands on the device as soon as possible. Early purchases begin today at select retailers and carriers. And to celebrate the launch, consumers can enjoy exclusive deals worth up to RM828. Check out the details below.

great launch sale[1]

Model Recommended Retail Price Color Promotion Galaxy A55 5G (256GB) RM1,999 Awesome IceBlueAwesome LilacAwesome Navy Free Galaxy Buds FE worth RM 399[2]

1 year free extended warranty worth RM129

Enjoy up to 30% off on the latest Galaxy Fit3, select Samsung branded accessories and more

Galaxy A35 5G (256GB) RM1,699 Awesome IceBlueAwesome LilacAwesome Navy Free 2-year Samsung Care+ Worth RM 459 (Coverage includes 2-year accident and liquid damage and 1-year extended warranty with device support service )[3]

Enjoy up to 30% off on the latest Galaxy Fit3, select Samsung branded accessories and more

For more information on the Galaxy A55 5G series, please see below.

https://www.samsung.com/my/smartphones/galaxy-a/galaxy-a55-5g-awesome-iceblue-256gb-sm-a556elbdxme/

For more information on the Galaxy A35 5G series, please see below.

https://www.samsung.com/my/smartphones/galaxy-a/galaxy-a35-5g-awesome-lilac-256gb-sm-a356elvgxme/

[1] Terms and conditions apply.

[2] Limited to stock. Terms and conditions apply.

[3] Limited to stock. Terms and conditions apply.

