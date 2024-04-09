Arizona's Clean Tech Boom: $90 Billion Invested, Thousands of Jobs Created.”





On Friday, April 5, local, state, and federal leaders gathered at the Clean Economy and Community Impact Summit at the University of Arizona Tech Park in Tucson to discuss federal investment in clean energy across Arizona. We discussed the economic impact.

The panel discussion will discuss how the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America Agenda, which allocated funding from the Inflation Control Act (IRA) and the bipartisan Infrastructure Act (BIL), has helped create thousands of jobs across the state. It was mentioned.

Sen. Mark Kelly said some of these jobs don't require a four-year degree, especially in the growing manufacturing industry, and the state is evolving into an innovation hub with federal investment. He added that it is happening.

Both of these can help entrepreneurs, encourage businesses to build a clean economy, and alleviate many of the impacts of climate change, Kelly said.

The senator also mentioned President Biden's recent visit to Arizona, during which he awarded $8.5 billion to Intel through CHIPS and the Science Law Award. This is expected to create more than 3,000 manufacturing jobs and 7,000 construction jobs.

Also at the event were Mayor Regina Romero, Governor Stephen Roe Lewis of the Gila River Indian Community, Blaise Caudill of the Arizona Governor's Office of Resilience, and former Senior Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch. Other speakers, including Mr. Landrieu, also attended.

Landrieu said President Biden and Vice President Harris are building a clean economy that uplifts communities across the country by securing historic investments in infrastructure, clean energy, climate resiliency and innovation. Stated.

Landrieu said Arizona has invested more than $90 billion in recent years from both the public and private sectors to foster clean technology innovation and job creation amid the climate crisis.

