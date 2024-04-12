Innovative security features added to Google Workspace





Summary Google Workspace now provides increased security for administrators by providing multi-party approval for sensitive actions. New features require the approval of a designated super admin to make changes such as two-step verification and account recovery. Workspace users with certain subscriptions have access to this feature, demonstrating Google's commitment to improving security.

You can share Google Docs, Sheets, and other Workspace products, making team collaboration faster and easier, no matter where people are working. However, when multiple people access it, it can be difficult to keep track of all your files. Administrative privileges help you control changes made to files, but can make the vetting process difficult depending on the number of changes that need to be mitigated. Google is currently rolling out new features for Workspace subscribers that may help alleviate concerns about potential security issues in the future.

Google's Workspace update will give users access to features that require sensitive actions to be approved by multiple administrators. Actions considered “sensitive” are two-step verification, account recovery, advanced protection, Google session controls, verify your identity at login, and passwordless login. When new security features are enabled, changes to these settings must be sent by the administrator to a designated super administrator for approval.

How multi-party approval works for administrators

Admin dashboard[セキュリティ]on the menu[認証]section, add a new[複数パーティの承認]There are options. With multi-party approvals, administrators see details of requests made. The information you can view includes the list of collaborators affected by the change, the date the request was made, and what happens after the change is implemented. This feature is still being rolled out, so users may not see it right away. However, Workspace users with Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Cloud Identity Premium subscriptions can all expect access.

While Google has been pouring time and resources into AI (particularly Gemini) lately, other products and services aren't being left behind. In fact, Workspace is an example of how the company continues to improve, including through the integration of AI. Recently, Google announced that it plans to roll out a number of AI-based features to Workspace subscribers, including summary generation and automatic live translation. As the company's AI efforts continue to evolve, we may continue to see new features centered around this technology.

