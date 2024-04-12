Apple to launch new Mac series in line with AI advancement: Report





Written by Lewis Goss

Apple plans to overhaul its Mac computers with new cutting-edge M4 processors, with the aim of boosting declining sales and catching up with rivals in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, according to reports. It is reported that there are.

Following the launch of a new Mac line powered by the M3 chip last November, Apple is now planning another update to its personal computer range, Bloomberg reported late Thursday, citing sources. Reported.

The tech giant's plan is aimed at increasing sales of Mac products, which declined 27% through fiscal 2023 after peaking in 2022. Sales were essentially flat over the Christmas period, at $7.78 billion, compared to $7.73 billion a year ago. Launch of M3 product group.

But Apple continued to perform well in the first quarter, with Mac shipments increasing 14.8% in the first three months of 2024. The first quarter of 2023 was the worst in the history of overall computer sales.

Apple (AAPL) stock fell less than 1% on Friday, a day after posting a 4% one-day gain to its highest single-day gain in 11 months. Apple stock is currently down 9% since the beginning of the year, but is up 6% over the past 12 months.

Apple began using its own M1 processor, based on technology designed by ARM Holding (ARM), for the first time after switching away from using Intel (INTC) chips in November 2020. Since then we have started two upgrades including M2. In 2022, and last year's M3.

At the time of its launch last November, Apple said the M3 processor made Macs “faster and more efficient,” but critics say the upgraded chip offers few significant advantages over the previous generation M2. said.

The plan is also aimed at closing the gap between Apple and its major competitors in the AI ​​field, where the company is seen as lagging compared to tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). The launch of the M3 chip is part of a broader effort to incorporate AI tools into the system.

Apple will outline a slew of new AI-powered features at its developer conference this June, in line with its plans to use faster M4 chips to run AI tools on the device itself rather than on remote servers. It's planned. Apple currently plans to release the first Mac equipped with the M4 processor by the end of this year.

Apple has been contacted by MarketWatch for comment.

Read: Why Apple doubters are once again getting the stock wrong, according to BofA

-Louis Goss

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

04-12-24 0545ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240412220/apple-to-launch-new-range-of-macs-in-line-with-ai-push-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

