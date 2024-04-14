InnoEX promotes Hong Kong as an international I&T hub





HONG KONG, April 13, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The second edition of InnoEX (HKTDC), co-sponsored by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government Department of Innovation and Technology Industry and the Hong Kong Trade Development Board, opened today. This year's exhibition, themed “Innovation for a Smarter World”, will be held for four consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, along with the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition). Leveraging Hong Kong's international platform, the leading technology fair will showcase a new generation of smart solutions and technology products brought to you by innovation and technology (I&T) experts, entrepreneurs and startups from around the world. Forums, seminars, business matching and networking activities will deepen Hong Kong's I&T development, promote cross-sector cooperation, accelerate the city's progress into an international I&T hub, and enhance the country's growth. We will strengthen new production capabilities.

Sophia Chong, Deputy Director-General of HKTDC, said, “This year's InnoEX, in conjunction with the Electronics Fair, will gather approximately 3,000 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions to showcase groundbreaking I&T achievements and promote emerging international “It fully highlights Hong Kong's advantages as a city.” I&T Hub: HKTDC will continue to leverage Hong Kong's world-renowned business platform to promote the development of I&T products market and strengthen Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem. Furthermore, as talent plays an important role in I&T development, in order to enrich the I&T talent pool in Hong Kong, HKTDC will organize talent matching activities and share sessions to encourage exhibitors to recruit experts. and strengthen competitiveness, thereby creating strong momentum in the local I&T industry. ”

InnoEX featured the 1st Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference hosted by Peking University Hong Kong Alumni Association, attended by Mr. John Lee, Governor of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Professor Sun Dong, Secretary of Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. , spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Hong Kong Nobel Forum. In addition, the four-day conference features an impressive lineup of speakers, including Nobel Prize and Turing Award winners, top experts in innovative technology, and renowned scientists. They will jointly explore key topics in areas such as big data, AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, and new materials to help the industry seize the opportunities presented by the new industrial revolution.

Professor Son attended last night's InnoEX welcome dinner, attended by more than 180 exhibitors, buyers and industry representatives. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Treasurer Paul Chan and Professor Son also visited the technology fair today to learn about the innovative achievements of exhibitors and support innovation in the industry.

Government leads digital transformation, smart Hong Kong pavilion showcases I&T solutions

Hong Kong's innovation and technology development blueprint suggests ways to accelerate smart city development and improve quality of life. The Government Office of the Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) held the “Smart Hong Kong Pavilion” at InnoEX. Through interactive experiences and live demonstrations, the pavilion showcases the fruitful achievements in Hong Kong's innovation and technology and smart city development brought about by the collaborative efforts of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and various sectors.

The pavilion focuses on artificial intelligence applications and features six smart areas: “Smart Living”, “Smart Mobility”, “Smart Environment”, “Smart People”, “Smart Government”, “Smart Economy”, and innovation. Introducing a practical solution. It includes solutions adopted by more than 20 government departments and departments, as well as a series of winning entries from local innovators and students. Highlights include the “AI environmental air pollution research robot dog,'' a proof-of-concept solution that won an award in the Innovation Competition for “Innovative applications using AI'' that can autonomously track the causes of air pollution; Includes “Smart K9 Management System”. The Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department leverages the Internet of Things to monitor real-time dog health data, and the department has developed the world's first photogrammetry-based three-dimensional “digital herbarium for Chinese medicine” that can be tracked. 3D) Image of CMM specimen.

InnoHK exhibits I&T achievements with famous French technology companies

The Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has once again joined InnoEX and is developing 16 research centers under InnoHK, a platform that fosters collaboration between respected researchers from local, mainland and overseas communities. Learn about the impressive I&T advances made by Additionally, his five research and development (R&D) centers of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government are introducing breakthrough innovations. Other participants include Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Corporation (HKSTP), B4B Challenge, Smart City Consortium, and eight local universities. The Chinese University of Hong Kong is showcasing an electronic coating made from recycled glass that lowers the temperature of buildings. Electronic coating won the silver medal at the 2023 Geneva International Invention Exhibition. Additionally, the Automotive Platform and Application Systems Research and Development Center announced a hydrogen fuel cell EV charger that uses hydrogen to generate electricity and quickly charge electric vehicles without emitting pollutants or greenhouse gases. gas.

This year, InnoEX expanded its international reach, attracting exhibitors from 13 countries and territories, including pavilions in India and Canada. The So French So Innovative pavilion attracted many prominent innovative companies from France. There is also a strong participation from mainland China, with 20 pavilions from 16 provinces and cities participating in the event. Beijing Zhongguancun Pavilion, which achieved fruitful results last year, is leading more enterprises this year, including national listed enterprises, unicorns and new distinctive, professional and sophisticated enterprises. We showcase cutting-edge technology solutions in a variety of fields, including commercial aerospace, satellite technology, AI, microchips, and more. The Guangdong Pavilion will also debut at his InnoEX, bringing together his 30 companies from cities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and the Macau Greater Bay Area. These companies are introducing reindustrialization and smart city development technologies with the aim of promoting I&T cooperation between Hong Kong and his GBA cities.

A comprehensive platform that analyzes I&T trends and promotes interaction

Forums, seminars, business matching and networking sessions at InnoEX include today's ASEAN Roundtable, which brings together government representatives from ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. Officials from mainland China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region governments will also be in attendance to share experiences, discuss smart city development needs, and foster government-to-government (G2G) and government-to-business (G2B) cooperation.

Other notable activities during InnoEX include a seminar co-hosted by OGCIO and Shanghai Economic Information Technology Committee. This seminar focuses on how Hong Kong and Shanghai can cooperate in establishing a data ecosystem. In addition, the So French So Innovative pavilion will host a seminar on April 15th to explore four key topics: industrial development, smart mobility, green technology, and building technology, and explore how France's innovative technologies are helping the world We will clarify how sustainable development can be promoted.

Technology trends symposium highlighting hot topics such as spatial computing and AI

HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) is celebrating its 20th edition this year. The exhibition, themed as the world's leading electronics marketplace, features three special themed zones: Hall of Fame, Startup Zone and Tech Hall, featuring innovative electronics products from famous international brands and his I&T companies. Technology solutions are on display. The new energy storage zone will feature products that power outdoor activities and electric vehicles. Tesla, a leader in the EV industry, unveiled its latest electric vehicle at the event. The Digital Entertainment Experience Zone will offer visitors games and interactive experiences from game developers and creative companies specializing in augmented reality and AI.

The Technology Trends Symposium on April 15th will discuss the future of spatial computing and generative AI. Industry experts analyze the latest developments in relevant technology and equipment, as well as real-world application examples.

HKTDC, in collaboration with recruitment platform Jobsdb, Hong Kong Top Talent Services Association and Cyberport, will launch Exhibitor Meet Talent at this year's InnoEX and Electronics Fair. Job seekers can attend the event tomorrow (April 14th) to engage with actively recruiting exhibitors and apply for their desired roles. The event will also include various sharing sessions to provide insights to those interested in joining Hong Kong's I&T sector.

The two technology exhibitions continue to adopt HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ model, blending online and offline elements. Exhibitors and buyers can continue to use the Click2Match smart business matching platform for up to 7 days after the exhibition closes. The event also introduced the Scan2Match service, allowing buyers to continue online discussions with exhibitors by scanning their QR codes at the physical trade show using his HKTDC Marketplace app.

BITWeek hosts exciting I&T events

Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BITWeek) is an initiative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Department of Innovation and Technology Industry and HKTDC, and is a digital and Economic Summit, HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition). Other events during BITWeek include HKSTP's Elevator Pitch Competition, HKTDC Smart Writing Expo, Hong Kong Web3 Festival, and Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/49v0jcY

website

InnoEX: innoex.hktdc.com/en

Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition): hkelectronicsfairse.hktdc.com/en

Media inquiries

Yuantong's financial relationship:

Anson Wong, Phone: (852) 3428 3413, Email: [email protected]

Sarina Chen, Phone: (852) 3428 2362, Email: [email protected]

Hing-fung Wong, Phone: (852) 3428 3122, Email: [email protected]

HKTDC Communications and Public Relations Department:

Clayton Lauw, Phone: (852) 2584 4472, Email: [email protected]

Phyllis Tsang, Phone: (852) 2584 4288, Email: [email protected]

HKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com

To view the press release in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc.

About Hong Kong Trade Development Center

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, support and develop trade in Hong Kong. With 50 offices around the world, including 13 in mainland China, HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. HKTDC organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in mainland and international markets. HKTDC also provides the latest market insights and product information through research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Press%2BReleases/InnoEX%2Bpromotes%2BHong%2BKong%2Bas%2Binternational%2BI%2526amp%253BT%2Bhub/23063083.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos