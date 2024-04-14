Trump rally: Things to know on Saturday for the former president's visit to the Lehigh Valley





NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania. Former President Donald Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally Saturday night in Schnecksville.

The rally outside the Schnecksville Fire Station off Route 309 will take place just two days before Trump's criminal trial begins Monday in Manhattan over alleged secret payments to cover up a 2016 election sex scandal .

Some things to know about visiting Lehigh County:

Traffic

If you plan to be on the road Saturday afternoon and evening, you may want to avoid Route 22 in the Allentown area and Route 309 north of Route 22 in Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania State Police say to expect traffic delays and intermittent road closures between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 22, eastbound and westboundRoute 309, northbound and southbound (to the Route 873 area)Old Packhouse Road in Schnecksville

Informational signs will be placed throughout the area to inform motorists of traffic conditions, state police said. People are encouraged to use www.511pa.com to track the latest travel conditions on Saturday.

Tickets

Organizers say they are expecting between 5,000 and 6,000 people for the rally. Tickets were still available on the Trump campaign website as of Friday. There was a limit of two tickets per registered cell phone number.

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m., but there will be plenty of activity before then.

The gates to the field outside the fire station. This is an outdoor event and will open at 3 p.m.

Judging by the campaign's website, this is the last public campaign event before jury selection begins Monday at a Manhattan courthouse. Trump is expected to be in court for proceedings that are expected to last six to eight weeks.

Weather forecast

Hold on to your hat. The Lehigh Valley is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The morning will bring a slight chance of showers that should be confined north of Interstate 78 as a low pressure system moves away, but breezy to breezy conditions will develop.

Gusts of up to 45 mph are possible during the day, especially over high terrain, the weather service said.

Winds are expected to ease Saturday evening, but temperatures will be a few degrees below normal, with lows between 40 and 40C.

Country visits

This will be Trump's first official visit to the Lehigh Valley since just before the 2020 presidential election. While at the White House and during his 2020 re-election campaign, he made two stops in the Lehigh Valley .

The last one took place on October 26, 2020, during his visit to HoverTech International, a medical equipment manufacturer in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

His opponent, President Joe Biden, was in the Lehigh Valley in January when he walked Main Street in Emmaus and visited the Mack South Fire Station and the Allentown Fire Training Academy.

Earlier this week

Check out this story from earlier this week about preparations for the Trump rally in Lehigh County. And you can return to coverage of the rally later Saturday on LehighValleyNews.com.

Managing Producer Stephanie Sigafoos contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lehighvalleynews.com/parkland/trump-rally-things-to-know-saturday-for-the-former-presidents-visit-to-the-lehigh-valley The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos