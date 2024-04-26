Star Trek Discovery actor L'ak told us he learned the most exciting details about his character at a time when he couldn't immediately panic
Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Mirrors”. Watch the episode with a Paramount+ Subscription before you get started!
Star Trek: Discovery sneaked in a major reveal in its final episode, and it answered a question that many fans have been asking for decades. We finally know what the Breen look like, and it turns out we've been watching one most of the season. The ak has the honor of being the first face of Breen that fans can see, and actor Elias Toufexis had a great geek story when he first heard about it.
For those who follow him XToufexis is a giant Star Trek fan, but he only discovered the importance of his role as L'ak in the final season when he found himself in a place where, understandably, wild reactions and jerky movements are discouraged. The actor shared details of the moment he found out he was going to be a Breen and what he thought about it:
I can't express how much I love it when I'm a huge fan of Star Trek finds himself in a role for the franchise. Being the first Breen unmasked may not mean much to all the actors who would receive this honor, but I know Elias Toufexis was as excited as he stated in the quote above. At the same time, what horrible timing to realize this when you're in the makeup chair and have to physically contain your excitement for a set amount of time!
The Breen were first mentioned Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1990, then six years later, the species will make its debut in the New deep space episode “Indiscretion”, but remained invisible until recently. According to a quote from showrunner Ira Steven Behr from the Deep Space Nine CompanionBreen was originally completely covered up because he “wasn't in the mood” to design a new alien race.
Fast forward to now, we saw an unmasked Breen fleeing his kind with his lover, Moll (who is nothing like Ahsoka(Shin Hati). The couriers are searching for the Progenitor device in hopes that they can trade it to the Breen for freedom and no longer have to live as fugitives.
Star Trek: Discovery's David Ajala Is 'Excited' for Fans to See Extra Scene Filmed After Cancellation, and I Really Hope That's What I Think
I'm really excited about it.
Michael Burnham, being the inspiring captain that she is, offered to protect L'ak and Moll from the Breen, but his offer was rejected. The two men escaped and left to continue searching for more clues and hopefully escape Breen's capture.
It's cool to see Star Trek still surprises fans with revelations decades later, and I wonder if we'll see more of Breen unmasked in the coming months. Star Trek upcoming projects. Perhaps whatever comes out of this conflict with the Breen will play a role in the story of the next Starfleet Academy series, which also takes place in the 32nd century. I imagine we'll see at least one or two members of the Discovery thrown in there, even though Mary Wiseman wouldn't spill the beans when I asked. Hey, you can't blame a guy for trying!
Star Trek: Discovery airs new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. We're officially halfway through the final season, so now would be a good time to remember what we've learned so far and prepare for the final episodes.
