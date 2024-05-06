The Red Dress Walk raises awareness about MMIP





Walkers walked the path from the FWFN Youth Center, up Mission Road to the community center and back down Anemki Drive.

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION – In honor of National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, also known as Red Dress Day, a march was held in Fort William First Nation. A few dozen community members participated in the march and participants were encouraged to wear red clothing and were given pins depicting the symbolic red dress. “The red dress is the dress with bells. It was made [by] an elderly man whose daughter was very ill,” said community elder Myria Esquega. “He had this dream, and it was the red dress with the jingles on it that he dreamed of. So when he woke up the next morning, he had to go get the fabric and make this red dress for his daughter who was very sick. And once that was done, he was able to put it on her and stand her up and let the jingles move. When she moved, he helped her and that's what healed her. Walkers walked the path from the community youth center, up Mission Road to the community center and back down Anemki Drive. Many community members and visitors stopped to take the time to greet the marchers. “We always have a lot of traffic from the arena, but today we happen to have traffic because of the Goodwill hockey tournament that's happening in the community,” said Chief Michele Solomon. “Of course, many of the people who would attend the Goodwill tournament are First Nations and Indigenous people. So it was good that we could get them to recognize the march that was taking place. In addition to the First Nation, the day was also recognized throughout the city by various organizations, including Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, which had red dresses deployed along its property this week to raise awareness. “I think it’s a really symbolic way of raising the issue without words, without voice. It’s really about giving voice in a symbolic way. These red dresses represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” Solomon said. “It really drives home to the public that this is an important issue.” This is a tragic issue for Indigenous people and our communities. I walked past Dennis Franklin Community High School and noticed the red dresses and thought it was so beautiful to see it being recognized in such a public way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tbnewswatch.com/local-news/red-dress-walk-raises-awareness-for-mmip-8700775 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos