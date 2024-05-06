The 3 biggest games for Tennessee in 2024 to make the college football playoffs

The expanded College Football Playoffs format is here, with twelve teams starting after the 2024 regular season. This moves Tennessee football in a position to earn a spot in the bracket. Here are the three biggest games the Vols need to win to be in the revamped playoffs. Talk about it THE ROCKY TOPFUM

1) vs. Alabama (October 19)

It's another one Alabama team than usual, but taking down the Tide will still carry weight. Even Nick Saban is retired and Kalen DeBoer now that the head man is in place, Alabama is still expected to be at the top of the SEC. If the Vols can handle the Tide for a second straight season at Neyland Stadium, it would be a signature win that will boost their resume. Overcoming the emotions of Alabama's return to Knoxville and winning the rivalry game could go a long way in the committee's eyes. A loss to the Tide wouldn't be an unforgivable blip on Tennessee's record, but it wouldn't do the Vols any favors. There aren't many excuses to lose this matchup against Alabama given all the changes in Tuscaloosa.

2) in Oklahoma (September 21)

Tennessee is entering what could go down in history next year as one of the most hostile environments in the country. Oklahoma is known for its effective home field advantage and playing the first-ever SEC game against the Vols will only amplify that. As a redshirt freshman Nico Jamaleava can keep his composure in Norman and beat the Sooners in his first SEC start, which would catapult Tennessee up the rankings early in the year. Oklahoma is expected to be another team in the hunt for a playoff spot, and taking care of business along the way would be a monumental task. The only other road test on the schedule the Vols should worry about is traveling to play Georgia. If Tennessee can't take care of the Sooners and also falls to the Bulldogs in Athens, it will lack an impressive road win.

3) vs. Florida (October 12)

It's no secret that Florida is off the air. The Vols need to take advantage. In 2022 they did that at home, but in 2023 they could not go on the road. Back at Neyland Stadium, this is a must-win game for Tennessee. The Gators will also play one of the toughest games in the country next year. Along with an SEC listing, they will face Miami, UCF And State of Florida. With their record tending to become terrible, the Vols can't be a rare win for their rival. While the losses to Alabama and Oklahoma may be disappointing but not the end of the world, it would be almost catastrophic if the Vols dropped this one, assuming Florida is as bad as expected.

Why not Georgia?