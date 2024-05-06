The 3 biggest games for Tennessee in 2024 to make the college football playoffs

The expanded College Football Playoffs format is here, with twelve teams starting after the 2024 regular season.
This moves Tennessee football in a position to earn a spot in the bracket.
Here are the three biggest games the Vols need to win to be in the revamped playoffs.
Talk about it THE ROCKY TOPFUM
1) vs. Alabama (October 19)
It's another one Alabama team than usual, but taking down the Tide will still carry weight. Even Nick Saban is retired and Kalen DeBoer now that the head man is in place, Alabama is still expected to be at the top of the SEC.
If the Vols can handle the Tide for a second straight season at Neyland Stadium, it would be a signature win that will boost their resume. Overcoming the emotions of Alabama's return to Knoxville and winning the rivalry game could go a long way in the committee's eyes.
A loss to the Tide wouldn't be an unforgivable blip on Tennessee's record, but it wouldn't do the Vols any favors. There aren't many excuses to lose this matchup against Alabama given all the changes in Tuscaloosa.
2) in Oklahoma (September 21)
Tennessee is entering what could go down in history next year as one of the most hostile environments in the country. Oklahoma is known for its effective home field advantage and playing the first-ever SEC game against the Vols will only amplify that.
As a redshirt freshman Nico Jamaleava can keep his composure in Norman and beat the Sooners in his first SEC start, which would catapult Tennessee up the rankings early in the year. Oklahoma is expected to be another team in the hunt for a playoff spot, and taking care of business along the way would be a monumental task.
The only other road test on the schedule the Vols should worry about is traveling to play Georgia. If Tennessee can't take care of the Sooners and also falls to the Bulldogs in Athens, it will lack an impressive road win.
3) vs. Florida (October 12)
It's no secret that Florida is off the air. The Vols need to take advantage. In 2022 they did that at home, but in 2023 they could not go on the road. Back at Neyland Stadium, this is a must-win game for Tennessee.
The Gators will also play one of the toughest games in the country next year. Along with an SEC listing, they will face Miami, UCF And State of Florida. With their record tending to become terrible, the Vols can't be a rare win for their rival.
While the losses to Alabama and Oklahoma may be disappointing but not the end of the world, it would be almost catastrophic if the Vols dropped this one, assuming Florida is as bad as expected.
Why not Georgia?
Georgia is a powerhouse with two league titles in the past three seasons. While beating the Bulldogs on the road would be a huge help in the Vols' hopes of claiming one of the twelve spots, it is not mandatory.
A loss in Athens wouldn't cause Tennessee to crash in the rankings and might not drop at all if it's a close game. The Vols are playing with house money given the expanded playoffs.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://tennessee.rivals.com/news/3-biggest-games-for-tennessee-in-2024-to-make-the-college-football-playoffs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related