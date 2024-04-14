Pakistan's opposition alliance to launch nationwide campaign against Shehbaz Sharif government – World News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, under the aegis of a grand opposition alliance, on Saturday declared a nationwide movement against allegations of fraud in the country's polls. February 8.

The launch of the movement means that the dream of post-election peace and political stability will fade sooner than expected.

Six-party alliance

The alliance has six political parties, including Imran Khan's PTI party. These will come together under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), a movement aimed at protecting the Constitution of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) President Mehmood Khan Achakzai was appointed as the chairman of the alliance.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan briefed the media after the session. He said the movement was aimed at restoring the rule of law in Pakistan and would be launched with a public rally from Pishin region of Balochistan.

For the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, the new opposition alliance is unlikely to pose an immediate threat. However, the group could disrupt it with a prolonged presence on the streets at a time when Pakistan needs peace to face multiple economic and security challenges.

As a launching pad, the opposition has chosen to use Balochistan, which is battling a local insurgency led by Baloch nationalists.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan is also the most underdeveloped region of the country and the opposition parties might try to exploit the sentiments of the masses for political gains.

