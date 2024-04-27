Fashion
How Cline Dion's Bold Wedding Day Fashion Landed Her in the Hospital
Many wedding vows have this sickness/health, richer/poorer type language, but perhaps couples preparing to walk down the aisle should take this into account. Cline DionThis is an example and include something like when the iconic but very heavy accessory I wear at our wedding sends me to the hospital.
When the singer married Ren Anglil in 1994, she wore a massive seven-pound headpiece adorned with some 2,000 Swarovski crystals, covering most of her forehead and hovering high above her head, her veil tied and trailing behind her .
In a video with Vogue France this week Detailing some of her most iconic looks throughout her storied career, the My Heart Will Go On singer, 54, shared that the tiara had to be sewn to her hair to keep it firmly in place, and that she had to practice walking while wearing it. to make sure she could support his weight.
I practiced and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk in the cathedral, it's not parquet, it's a carpet, she said of a possible stumbling. I had an immediate facelift. And it's like: Am I going to make it? Will I succeed with my future husband? But like I said, Oh, I'll run to you. I did it.
When you're so happy, there's no weight, there's no problem, there's no pain, she said.
At the end of the night, however, when it came time to undo the bridegroom's headpiece, the drama behind the dramatic prop began.
I had a cut because the pressure was too much, she said of her discovery at the end of the evening. The next day, I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead, it's so huge that it hurts my eyes. [go cross-eyed].
She went to the hospital and was prescribed antibiotics to help heal the fashion-inflicted injury. Despite everything, Dion does not regret her look on her wedding day.
“It’s a moment that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” she exclaimed. The dress couldn't have been big enough. I could have had three times the size on my head. I could have worn six different dresses that night because he was, and still is, a wonderful human being. He brought [out] the best in me. He really did it.
Anglil, who was also Dions' manager, died in 2016 at the age of 73 after several cancer diagnoses. The couple shared three sons. In an interview also published earlier this week by French Vogue, in which Dion also shared an update on her own battle with degenerative neurological stiff person syndrome, the singer told the story of the first time she met her future husband. She was only 12 and had recorded a demo. Anglil was Dion's sole manager for years before their relationship developed and became romantic.
I was a little scared and anxious, so I stayed close to my mother, she said of that first meeting. We entered a building, an elevator, an office with gold records and a secretary… And then he opened the door. This man, who was very handsome, very well dressed, very classy, asked me: Can you sing me a little part of the song? Singing in front of one person is worse than performing in front of a crowd of 20,000 people. He gave me a pencil and said: Imagine this is a microphone. Yes, that will do the trick! He wanted to make sure it was really me singing on the demo. While I was singing, he started crying. That's how I met Ren.
In the interview, she talked about her desire to work every day and enjoy life, and how she stopped wondering why she was struck by this illness.
Do I have any regrets? “I don’t know, I don’t know and I don’t care because the stage, my family, my children and my songs have taught me everything I know,” she said. There is life, school, the arts, emotion, passion, secrets, desires, gifts. People are constantly questioning life. Stop questioning life, we should live it. It's not always pretty, but it's here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/story/how-celine-dions-bold-wedding-day-fashion-landed-her-in-the-hospital
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baseball Drops Series Opener at UMass, 8-5
- How Cline Dion's Bold Wedding Day Fashion Landed Her in the Hospital
- Foreign actor seen behind deepfake audio of President Marcos
- Google declares 'Gemini era' as revenue increases by 15%
- Taiwan was hit by several earthquakes, the strongest of which reached a magnitude of 6.1
- Pakistan: Imran Khan rejects possibility of 'deal' with other parties at 28th PTI Foundation Day
- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff discusses international conflict, defense and leadership on a hilltop
- Reforming Britain's unique structure centered on Nigel Farage
- DJI faces US ban if CCP anti-drone law becomes law
- NYC BOLLYWOOD BOAT RAVE FT. Tickets DJ BROWNY @BOSS LADY CRUISE, Sat. May 11, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.
- The P's and Q's of Pickleball
- “Why would anyone wear that?” »