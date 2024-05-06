Cowgirl Tennis sails past SMU and advances to Super Regionals





Box score STILL WATER Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team defeated SMU 4-0 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Championships at the Greenwood Tennis Center. Oklahoma State's top-ranked women's tennis team defeated SMU 4-0 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Championships at the Greenwood Tennis Center. The Cowgirls improved to 29-0 on the season and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in program history. The game started with the doubles point going the way of the Cowgirls, as Kristina Novak And Tomorrow Carrington defeated Millie Skelton and Caroline McGinley 6-0 and Raquel González And Ayumi Miyamoto took the point, beating Hadley Doyle and Drew Morris 6-2. The third-placed couple of Anastasia Komar And Ange Oby Kajuru their match was unfinished as the point was won leaving Lana Mavor and Taylor Johnson down 3-4. Singles play started with No. 84 Miyamoto defeating Skelton 6-0, 6-1, and No. 3 Kajuru defeated Morris 7-5, 6-1 to push the match to the limit. No. 46 Needing one point to win the match, Peyre won the match by beating Doyle 6-3, 6-0. Three courts were left unfinished due to Cowgirl's victory. On court four, No. 72 Carrington Mavor led 6-0, 6-6. On court six, Novak led McGinley 6-4, 2-5, and on court one, No. 18 Komar was 6-2, 4-6 with Johnson. The Cowgirls will host the NCAA Super Regional against Tennessee at the Greenwood Tennis Center on Saturday at 3 p.m. For Oklahoma State women's tennis season coverage, visit okstate.edu and follow @CowgirlTennis on social media. Singles competition No. 18 Anastasia Komar (OSU) vs. Taylor Johnson (SMU) 6-2, 4-6, incomplete number 3 Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) final Drew Morris (SMU) 7-5, 6-1 No. 46 Lucy Peyre (OSU) final Hadley Morris (SMU) 6-3, 6-0 No. 72 Tomorrow Carrington (OSU) vs. Lana Mavor (SMU) 6-0, 6-6, incomplete No. 84 Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) final Millie Skelton (SMU) 6-0, 6-1 Kristina Novak (OSU) vs. Caroline McGinley (SMU) 6-4, 2-5, incomplete Doubles competition number 3 Anastasia Komar And Ange Oby Kajuru (OSU) vs. No. 45 Lana Mavor and Taylor Johnson (SMU) 3-4, incomplete Ayumi Miyamoto And Raquel González (OSU) final Hadley Doyle and Drew Morris (SMU) 6-2 Kristina Novak And Tomorrow Carrington (OSU) final Millie Skelton and Caroline McGinley (SMU) 6-0 Order of finishing:

Doubles (3.2); Singles (5,2,3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2024/5/5/cowgirl-tennis-cruises-past-smu-advances-to-super-regionals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos