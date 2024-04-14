Google removes news links as US region follows Jokowi rules





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The US state of California is introducing new rules that will force companies like Google to pay for news. Google responded to the ban by removing links from California-based news websites from Google Search.

Last year, the California government introduced new regulations that require online advertising companies to pay certain fees to connect Californians with news sources.

In a blog published Friday, Google News Partnership Vice President Jaffer Zaidi said the link removal was a short-term experiment.

Zaidi also wrote in the same blog that the regulation, called the California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA), is “the wrong way to support journalism” and creates “uncertainty that no business can accept.”

The regulations, which have not yet been passed by the California state legislature, are similar to publisher rights regulations enacted by Indonesian President Jokowi last year. Similar rules have been introduced in European countries, Canada and Australia.

This action by governments prompted reactions from large internet platforms, particularly Google and Meta. Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Facebook said it was “exiting” the news business and starting “retiring” news features in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Meta also blocked the news sharing feature on the Facebook and Instagram apps in Canada.

“Once the JCPA goes into effect, there will be significant changes in the services we can provide to Californians and the traffic we can deliver to California publishers,” Zaidi said.

Supporters of the JCPA in California say the rules will allow news companies to get a fair share of advertising revenue that has been dominated by Apple, Google and Meta. However, other political parties have criticized the regulations, saying they are seen as favoring big media companies.

Google previously said it was refusing to pay for news under similar schemes in place in Spain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, Google is currently working with media companies in these countries.

