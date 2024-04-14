Google removes California news sites over bill – Business





Woogle on Friday will remove links to California news sites for some users in the western U.S. state as Congress considers forcing online search giants to pay to connect people to news. They announced that they are conducting a test.

Silicon Valley tech companies are preparing for the passage of the California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA), which would create a “link tax” to connect users in the state to news stories, according to Google Global News Partnerships. Vice President Jafar Zaidi said in a blog post. post.

The CJPA was passed by the California State Assembly last June and is currently being considered in the state Senate.

“As we shared when other countries considered similar proposals, the uncapped financial exposure that the CJPA would create would not be viable,” Zaidi argued.

“If enacted, the CJPA in its current form would create a level of business uncertainty that is unacceptable to any company.”

Meta, the owner of Google and Facebook, has pushed back against efforts in other jurisdictions to compensate news organizations for stories published on its platforms.

every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, Prospects is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business environment.

Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter!

Please check your email to subscribe to our newsletter.

View more newsletters

In 2021, Facebook briefly blocked news articles on its site in Australia after a similar law was passed and before the company and Google struck a deal to reward news publishers.

In France, an agreement was reached in 2022 between Google, publishers and news organizations to allow news content to be displayed on the company's platform.

And in November, after months of negotiations, Canada and Google signed an agreement in which the world's No. 1 online advertising company will pay Canadian media companies $100 million a year in compensation for lost advertising revenue.

Supporters of such laws argue that big tech attracts users with news stories and hogs online advertising dollars that would otherwise flow to struggling newsrooms.

Zaidi said Google's case will include removing links to news websites that may be subject to the bill, in order to gauge the impact on the platform.

Only 2% of Google search queries are news-related, Zaidi said, as people increasingly get their news from short-form videos, newsletters, podcasts and social media.

Google will also suspend investment in California's news “ecosystem” until regulators' plans are clear, Zaidi added.

“California's healthy news industry requires support from both the California government and the broader private sector,” Zaidi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/business/2024/04/14/google-removes-california-news-sites-over-proposed-law.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos