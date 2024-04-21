Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi releases stamp and coin at inauguration of Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a commemorative stamp and coin during the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

“Bharat Mandapam today witnesses the commencement of the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavira,” PM Modi said.

I extend my wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Being a part of such a program during the hustle and bustle of elections is heartening,” the Prime Minister said while addressing Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav.

Amidst the war in the world, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, the world caught in conflict is waiting for peace from India. Credit for this new role of new India is attributed to our growing capabilities and foreign policy. But I mean you, our cultural image contributes greatly to it. Today, India takes on this role because we confidently stand up for truth and non-violence on global platforms. We tell the world that the solution to global crises and conflicts lies in India. ancient culture, ancient tradition of India. Therefore, today, India emerges as a global friend to the divided world in opposition…”.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said a grand festival of democracy was taking place “and the country believes that from here a new journey towards the future will also begin.”

He cited his government's promotion of Indian heritage like yoga and Ayurveda, saying the country's new generation now believes that self-pride is its identity.

The country is now projecting the mantras of truth and non-violence globally as a solution to the problems facing the world with confidence, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday, saying that Lord Mahavir's messages are a source of inspiration for the country in building a developed India.

In a message on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, my best wishes to all families across the country. Lord Mahavir's messages related to peace, restraint and goodwill are a source of inspiration for the country in building a developed country. India.”

About Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC into a royal family.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and began his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerity and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve “Kevala Jnana”. He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings. Mahavira's fundamental teachings are non-violence, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the importance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of “ahinsa parmo dharma,” or non-violence, is of great importance in today’s world.

Published: April 21, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

