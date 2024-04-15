Accelerating innovation in Chinese medicine research





A pharmacist writes a prescription at a hospital in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province.Zhang Zhengyu/China Daily

An integral part of Chinese culture and tradition, Chinese medicine has played an important role in national health care for thousands of years. Traditional Chinese Medicine focuses on a comprehensive system of health care that emphasizes holistic healing and preventive care and includes treatments such as: Acupuncture, Chinese medicine, Tuina (Chinese medical massage), dietary therapy, etc.

Today, TCM is practiced alongside modern medicine in hospitals and clinics across the country, and is internationally recognized, with acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine being used by practitioners around the world.

According to data from the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, under China's three-tier public hospital system, approximately 89% of secondary and higher level public general hospitals and 62.8% of maternal and child health hospitals have TCM departments or clinics. The number of outpatients to TCM medical facilities is estimated to reach 12.8 billion in 2023.

According to healthcare research institute VCBeat Research, the TCM healthcare services market is expected to reach 7.13 trillion yuan in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% from 2022 onwards. Experts say that modern TCM will be introduced to support the development of the expanding market. We have to build an industrial system.

“The development of traditional Chinese medicine is deeply integrated with new technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence,” said Geng Funeng, vice president of the Chinese Traditional Chinese Medicine Association and chairman of the leading company Good Doctor Group. Collaborate with TCM's businesses across research, production and trade. “The modernization of Chinese medicine is accelerating, and scientific and technological innovation has become a new driving force for the inheritance and development of Chinese medicine.”

Good Doctor Group is committed to ensuring large-scale, high-quality production of key ingredients for its flagship TCM patented medicines, including Kanggan Granule, a leading TCM cold treatment, and Kangfuxin Liquid, which uses extracts from the American cockroach. We have embarked on a digital upgrade. Treats bleeding abdominal pain, wounds, injuries, and ulcers.

The company has invested 860 million yuan in the construction of a digital smart factory, including a large-scale cultivation facility for this insect and a production line for Kangfeng heart fluid and Kang'an granules.

Geng said that the aim is to improve production efficiency and product quality control through advanced digital technology, and compared with traditional production methods, digital smart factories have a higher production capacity for large-scale production. It added that it boasts a higher level of automation and stricter quality control.

“We employ digital means to monitor and control all aspects of the production process to ensure that all medicines meet our strict quality standards,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202404/15/WS661c6128a31082fc043c1e2e_2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos