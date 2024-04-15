F|T: FinTech Times Canadian banks ranked among the top for global AI innovation





Additionally, Haun Ventures returns to blockchain by investing in Chainaracy.

Welcome to FinTech Times. A weekly newsletter covering the biggest FinTech news from around the world. If you want to be the first to read F|T, be sure to subscribe using this form.

Canadian banks ranked among top globally for AI research

Canadian banks occupy three of the world's top 10 spots for artificial intelligence innovation, according to a new ranking.

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal are ranked third, sixth and ninth in the world, respectively, according to a report released early Tuesday by AI benchmarking platform Evident Insights Ltd. was ranked.

This was one of the biggest surprises when we first ran this index, seeing for the first time how many Canadian banks were at such a high level, driven largely by their research and patent approach to AI innovation. , said CEO Alexandra Mousavizadeh. In an interview.

(Globe and Mail)

Harvest Ventures, New York-based IA Capital invest in $3.5 million seed round in Summit

Kelowna-based digital insurance intermediary Summit has raised C$3.5 million in seed funding to build its technology infrastructure and revenue team.

The all-equity seed round was led by New York-based venture capital firm IA Capital Group, with follow-on investment from Calgary-based Harvest Ventures.

Founded in 2022, Summit bills itself as a national insurance brokerage and risk management company with technology-driven solutions.

(beta kit)

Haun Ventures buys Chainaloss push

Haun Ventures raised $1.5 billion in investments in crypto startups just before the market crashed and venture deals slowed dramatically. Now, with the crypto market showing signs of recovery, Haun is aggressively acquiring a stake in one of the industry's hottest survivors at a significant discount to its highest valuation.

Haun Ventures, which had not previously invested in Chainalysis, has also been trying to organize a larger secondary share purchase from existing investors in recent months.

BetaKit reported in April last year: Chaineries, a U.S.-based blockchain data platform, provides data, software, and investigative services to the CPS Blockchain Investigations Team dedicated to assisting with crypto and blockchain-related investigations in partnership with the Calgary Police Service. was founded.

(information)

Investigation into CleanBC program raises concerns about impact on state startups by cleantech and subsidy experts

Allegations of a conflict of interest in British Columbia's electric vehicle cleantech subsidy program have sparked a provincial investigation into MNP's management practices.

Multiple subsidy and cleantech experts BetaKit spoke to believe the review is warranted, but the outcome for B.C.'s tech companies, albeit on a much smaller scale, is that Canada's sustainability He expressed concern that the fallout would be similar to the aftermath of a possible development technology scandal.

The best result is to do this [this] Janet Jackson, CEO of Vancouver-based cleantech accelerator Foresight Canada, said in an interview with BetaKit that she hopes to quickly review and reach an agreement to get the money flowing again soon. Stated.

(beta kit)

SEC sues Uniswap to stifle booming DeFi sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday filed an enforcement action against Uniswap, the leading platform for the DeFia segment of the cryptocurrency market, which relies on computer protocols that act as automated market makers for traders to exchange various tokens. He warned her that he intended to wake her up.

Fortune does not yet know the specific nature of the SEC's allegations against Uniswap Labs, the company that built but does not control the protocol of the same name. However, based on the authorities' recent lawsuits against high-profile crypto companies like Coinbase, authorities allege that the company illegally offered unregistered securities to the public or failed to register as a broker or exchange. Probability is high.

(luck)

Define Capital raises $20M to acquire and develop profitable niche software companies

OMERS Ventures and RIV Capital alumnus Narbe Alexandrian plans to acquire and grow profitable vertical Software-as-a-Service and B2B software companies over the long term through Toronto Define Capital .

The idea is that these sticky SaaS and [B2B] Alexandrian told BetaKit in an exclusive interview that, similar to the constellation model, it's just a matter of optimizing for a software company and then keeping it forever.

(beta kit)

Risk Thinking.AI selected by OSFI to provide climate risk data to financial institutions

Toronto-based Risk Thinking.AI has been selected by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions to provide financial institutions with the climate risk data needed to complete a 2024 standardized climate scenario exercise.

AMF President and CEO Yves Ouelle said in a statement that financial institutions are exposed to the effects of climate change. The joint exercise we are launching today with our colleagues at OSFI will help agencies prepare to manage climate change risks. It will also allow us to take the necessary steps to support financial market stability and the protection of Quebec consumers.

(beta kit)

London fintech company GoCardless seeks $131 million in funding from shareholders after mounting losses

London fintech company GoCardless has sought an additional $131 million in funding from shareholders after reporting rising losses.

The Google-backed company announced it has completed a $90 million equity raise and a $41 million cash advance from its parent company. Although it is not clear how the new funding affected the company's valuation, the company warned of a decline in appetite for investing in late-stage growth companies.

(standard)

As cryptocurrencies regain momentum, Coinbase Canada's Lucas Matheson focuses on the next big thing: adoption.

Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson made it clear that cryptocurrencies as an asset class are here to stay and the industry is moving to a new focus on driving adoption.

Now is our chance to pivot and help spread opportunities for Canadians to access the digital economy, Matheson told Betakit.

In a recent fireside discussion with BetaKit Interim CEO Satish Kanwar, Matheson explained how Coinbase is looking to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption in Canada and how the government will play a role. We explored the role and opportunities for innovation more broadly in Canada.

(beta kit)

TransferGo raises $10 million to expand remittance business in Asia, doubling valuation

TransferGo, a UK-based fintech company best known as a consumer platform for global money transfers, raises $10 million in growth funding from Taiwan-based investor Taiwania Capital as it aims to expand in Asia Pacific. Raised a round. The company last raised $50 million in a Series C funding round in 2021.

(Tech Crunch)

Intel says businesses need options to expand the potential of AI

Following Intel CEO's keynote and announcements at the company's vision conference for more energy-efficient processing chips and an open AI app ecosystem, Asma Aziz, Intel's Canadian marketing director, shares the path to enterprise AI adoption. told BetaKit why the company believes that: An open ecosystem rather than a walled garden.

(beta kit)

F|T: FinTech Times is powered by MANTLE

AI-powered stock management for modern founders

Say goodbye to cumbersome spreadsheets and expensive software to track company ownership with Mantle, a Canadian-made, AI-powered stock management solution designed for modern founders and executives. please.

Mantle does it all for you, from publishing to planning and forecasting.

Join today and enjoy 12 months of free access, great onboarding, and a special rate of $100/month after the first year.

To get started, visit withmantle.com/betakit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/ft-the-fintech-times-canadian-banks-rank-high-in-global-ai-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos