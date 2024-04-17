Google employee arrested after protesting against company partnering with Israel





A Google employee protesting the company's partnership with Israel was arrested on Tuesday. Employees were arrested from multiple locations, including an office in New York City and an office in Sunnyvale, California. The employee protests come amid rising global tensions between Israel and Iran. This is not the first time Google employees have protested the company's role in developing a particular project involving the Israeli government.

Nine employees at both locations were arrested, the Washington Post reported, citing Jane Chan, a spokeswoman for the protesters. The report said some New York City police officers told protesters they would be arrested if they did not leave.

According to the report, Google spokeswoman Bailey Thomson said the employee was placed on administrative leave and access to Google's systems was blocked. The protesters were demanding that Google cancel its $1.2 billion contract with Amazon, known as Nimbus, to provide cloud services and data centers to the Israeli government.

Some of the demonstrators at the scene were well aware that their actions could ultimately lead to them being fired from their jobs. One such employee, Google's YouTube software engineer Zelda Montez, revealed that she could be fired from her job because of her protest activities.

“We often have the privilege of turning a blind eye and not having to think about the impact our work has on the world,” Montes said. I waited for months until I was ready to put my career on the line.

Protests have increased over the past seven months as the conflict continues in the Gaza Strip. In early March, Google fired an employee who protested during a speech by Google's chief executive in Israel.

The contract being protested was entered into with the entire Israeli government. The contract stipulates that the company cannot refuse services to specific sectors of the Israeli government, and some technology employees have expressed concerns that their work could be used for military purposes. Last week, Time magazine reported that Google was in talks with the Israeli Ministry of Defense. On Tuesday, Amazon employees also took part in a rally to protest the contract with Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-employees-arrested-after-staging-protest-against-companys-work-with-israel-425829-2024-04-17

