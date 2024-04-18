IKEA UK and Ireland continues fulfillment transformation with opening of first distribution center in Ireland — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The opening of Ireland's first IKEA distribution center will greatly benefit customers through faster and more reliable deliveries, said Jacob Bertilsson, Country Customer Fulfillment Manager for IKEA Ireland and the UK. I am.

This is a significant step in our ambitious expansion plans across Ireland. We remain committed to and continue to invest in the future of our brick-and-mortar stores in Dublin, but also our full-size stores, planning and ordering points, and online.

This new distribution center will significantly enable this by increasing product availability and reducing lead times.

The opening in Dublin comes almost a year after IKEA opened a 452,000 sq ft customer distribution center in Dartford, Kent, creating 300 jobs and creating almost 100 new jobs a year across London and the South East of England. It has the capacity to deliver 10,000 orders.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

The new building is being touted as one of the most sustainable and energy efficient logistics facilities in Ireland. It has a Building Energy Rating (BER) of A2 and includes features such as rainwater harvesting and roof-based solar panels.

IKEA is also moving towards its own zero-emission delivery service, which, together with locating distribution centers closer to customers, will significantly reduce CO2 emissions and make deliveries more sustainable.

From today, customers with a Dublin Aircode will receive home deliveries in a zero-emission vehicle.

IKEA has committed to ensuring that all deliveries to customers across Ireland will be made exclusively by zero-emission vehicles by August 2025.

As a first step towards this goal, 17 electric vans will deliver goods across the country, doubling the number of zero-emission vehicles by August 2025.

Currently, two zero-emission vehicles will be based in Cork, two in Athlone, four at the Ballymun store and nine at the new distribution

These 17 zero-emission vans will replace diesel delivery vehicles, saving an estimated 283,000 liters of diesel per year, which equates to a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of 750 tonnes per year.

IKEA has established an extensive electric vehicle charging network at its distribution centers, consisting of three fast charging points for quick replenishment and 20 overnight charging points for a full charge.

IKEA's 8MW wind farm near Manorhamilton, County Leitrim, will also help the retailer move to zero-emissions deliveries and use 100% renewable energy to power its distribution center and IKEA flagship store in Ballymun, Dublin. support.

The wind farm is expected to produce around twice the amount of electricity needed for the new distribution center and Ballymun store.

Additionally, to secure even more renewable energy for the future, the company's investment arm, Ingka Investments, has invested in a portfolio of 10GW of offshore wind projects in Ireland and the UK.

The opening of this new distribution center demonstrates not only our desire to be more accessible to customers in Ireland, but also our commitment to sustainability and innovation, said IKEA Ireland and UK Deputy Chief Executive. said Marcia Smith, Managing Director.

We are committed to complying with the Paris Agreement and limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

By moving to zero-emissions shipping and installing energy-efficient distribution centers, we are doing our part to protect the planet and taking another important step toward becoming a climate-forward company.

The facility is operated by Wincanton, a logistics company and long-time IKEA service provider.

James Wroath, CEO of Wincanton, said: We are excited to mark this important milestone in IKEA's expansion in Ireland. You will benefit from our unparalleled expertise and proven operational excellence in electronic fulfillment.

The opening of this new state-of-the-art distribution center on the outskirts of Dublin further strengthens our partnership, which is focused on the common goal of meeting the needs of IKEA customers faster than ever before.

Delivery will be made by XPO Logistics.

Dan Myers, Managing Director, UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics said: This is a major milestone in an important market for IKEA. This investment is a sign of IKEA's confidence in Ireland.

As a long-term partner, we are committed to working together to create a better daily life for more people that is sustainable and consistent with a combined commitment to the environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/4/17/ikea-uk-and-ireland-opens-first-irish-distribution-centre-as-it-continues-fulfilment-transformation-push The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos