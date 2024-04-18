Huawei launches Pura 70 smartphone to compete with Apple in China





The official website of Huawei in China provides details about the Huawei Pura 70 series.

Huawei on Thursday announced a new lineup of smartphones as it continues its resurgence in China and aims to strengthen its challenge to Apple in the market.

The Chinese tech giant has wrapped up its Pura 70 series, replacing the P series of devices the company first launched in 2012.

It's the latest sign of Huawei's growing confidence, after it quietly launched the Mate 60 smartphone with high-end chips last year. This has raised concerns in Washington, as the United States has in recent years imposed sanctions aimed at blocking Huawei's access to such technology.

These sanctions, which began in 2019, nearly wiped out Huawei's smartphone business.

Now, Huawei is trying to make a comeback. According to Counterpoint Research, the company's smartphone shipments in China rose 64% year over year in the first six weeks of 2024, while Apple's iPhone sales fell 24% over the period.

Huawei's latest phone is the company's latest challenge to Apple, China's dominant foreign smartphone brand.

According to Huawei's official website, the Pura 70 series consists of four devices: Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro Plus, and Pura 70 Ultra.

The starting price in China for each is as follows:

Pura 70: 5,499 yuan Pura 70 Pro: 6,499 yuan Pura 70 Pro Plus: 7,999 yuan Pura 70 Ultra: 9,999 yuan

Apple's iPhone 15 price in China starts from 5,999 yuan, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max price starts from 9,999 yuan. In other words, Huawei is directly challenging Apple in the same price category.

Huawei has packed premium smartphone features into the device. The back of the phone has a textured finish and the Ultra version of the device comes with his 6.8-inch screen. All new phones feature triple-lens camera configurations, with features such as long-range zoom and the ability to capture images of fast-moving objects.

The Pura 70 series also runs Huawei's own operating system, HarmonyOS 4.2, which was first released in 2019 after being separated from Google's Android due to US sanctions.

Huawei has not revealed the central processing chip inside its devices after its semiconductor breakthrough last year raised eyebrows. Several bloggers on Chinese social media have suggested that the phone uses a Huawei-designed Kirin 9010 processor, but CNBC could not independently verify this.

This is an upgrade from the Kirin 9000 series that was reportedly used in the Mate 60 last year.

CNBC contacted Huawei but did not immediately receive comment.

