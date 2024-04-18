Highlight reel of startups launched at Next 24





Coming back from Google Cloud Next 24, we couldn't be more excited about the many ways startups are collaborating with and leveraging Google Cloud to grow and support their businesses. As part of the program at Startup Lounge, 28 startups unveiled new products and features during their stay in Las Vegas. Here are some highlights of the startups that showcased their ground-breaking innovations to attendees and colleagues during his three days at Next 24.

Arize AI launches Prompt Variable Monitoring, a new feature designed to help AI engineering teams automatically detect bugs in prompt variables and surface problematic datasets when troubleshooting LLM-powered apps Did. This feature is built using Google Cloud and supports Vertex AI and Gemini models. AssemblyAI is building a new AI system that can understand human speech with superhuman abilities. AssemblyAI uses its TPUs on Google Cloud to reduce inference costs at scale for thousands of organizations building cutting-edge AI capabilities with Speech AI models. AssemblyAI's latest model, Universal-1, advances the state of the art in multilingual speech AI accuracy and uses Google Cloud infrastructure and his TPUs for both training and inference. Astronomer has released a new feature set designed to strengthen governance at scale, strengthen data platform security, and accelerate innovation. ATOM, Inc. uses Google Cloud's BigQuery and Vertex AI to deliver unparalleled accuracy and speed with a new generative AI platform designed to rapidly deliver healthcare insights from real-world data. We launched AskMED.ai. CAST AI has launched an unannounced service built using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). The service integrates with the OpenAIs API to automatically identify AI models that provide the best performance and lowest inference costs, enabling AI savings. Chronosphere has launched a previously unannounced integration with Google Cloud Personalized Service Health. It is designed to allow customers to centralize change event data and use it to instantly correlate changes to system health issues. This integration provides customers with deeper insight into their Google Cloud environments. Connected-Stories, an end-to-end creative management platform, has released a new feature that leverages the Gemini model on Google Cloud. This allows users to dynamically generate personalized ads in seconds using only natural language. CrateDB launches CrateDB Cloud, a managed service, on Google Cloud to power the data platform's advanced predictive, anomaly detection, and generative AI capabilities using Vertex AI and Gemini models. Fulfilled uses Vertex AI to build an intelligent warehouse management application on Google Cloud. Aimed at both midsize and large enterprise customers, the Fulfillds platform helps optimize warehouse inventory management, product placement, and employee efficiency. Gretel is focused on helping developers generate high-quality synthetic data to develop and train AI models. Gretel offers a platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace, and now Gretel has launched a new integration with BigQuery. This allows businesses to quickly access its synthetic data capabilities from within Google Cloud. Hiber has developed Hiber3D, a lightweight game engine that allows game developers to build their 3D worlds across platforms. Hiber has announced a new feature called his Hiber3D SkyScape AI that allows developers to create their 3D worlds simply by uploading images and photos. This feature utilizes his Gemini model via Vertex AI. LimaCharlie has launched a previously unannounced interactive feature designed to enable automated responses across all platforms built using Google Cloud's large suite of tools. Moov Data Streams enables technology companies of all sizes to report critical financial data in real-time, such as card approvals, transaction decline rates, recognized revenue, and other required payment data, to manage ever-changing financials. Everything is customizable to suit your reporting needs. , all from within Big Query and Analytics Hub. Mozart Data has launched a major update to its data platform built on BigQuery. This allows customers to better prepare their data for analytics, visualization, and AI. OctoAI announces a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring its generative AI developer stack to a trusted AI-optimized infrastructure, increase the scale and performance of the OctoAI platform, and help developers tackle AI applications. provides even more functionality to users. Orby AI brings together enterprise automation and generative AI to provide a new AI-powered automation platform that helps users continually find new ways to streamline and automate common repetitive tasks. . The company's AI automation platform is built entirely on Google Cloud. PharmaGuide has announced a new chatbot powered by Google Cloud AI and integrated into the company's PHOX platform. This chatbot is widely used by pharmacists to streamline common processes and provide efficient care to patients. New chatbots provide instant access to information and guidance and help pharmacists uncover useful information in a timely manner. Physna has begun integrating its previously unannounced, patented 3D search technology into Unity Asset Manager. It is designed to power real-time spatial computing workloads with AI-based match reporting that facilitates deduplication, reuse, and finding suitable replacements. Creators across industries can now take advantage of his 3D intelligence and enhanced workflows within the Unity ecosystem. All of these are built using Google Cloud services. Product Science, a leader in AI-based mobile performance engineering, launches CodeTuner for Cloud to revolutionize how you manage cloud costs. CodeTuner for Cloud uniquely identifies code-level insights into the compute, storage, and network costs of server requests in the context of real user sessions and optimizes them at source without compromising the user experience. Queenly, a Y Combinator marketplace and search company, is using Google Cloud's AI and data cloud capabilities to power a new AI-generated virtual try-on experience. Rad AI uses GKE to apply AI models trained on Google Cloud to make important advances in lung cancer screening mode through the Continuity platform. Reality Defender builds software that helps detect deepfakes and AI-generated disinformation. At Next 24, we announced a real-time audio deepfake detection platform built on Google Cloud and powered by NVIDIA A100 hardware. It will be used in financial services and call centers. Rocket Doctor, a digital health platform and marketplace, is rolling out new AI capabilities built on Google Cloud's suite of products, including Vertex AI, MedLM, and data analytics tools. This allows a physician to intelligently search and summarize patient data within her EHR. system. Snorkel AI has launched Snorkel Custom, a service that combines Snorkel Flow, Snorkels' programmatic AI data development platform, with hands-on support from Snorkels' machine learning experts. This will enable companies to use data to adapt his LLM and deliver production-quality AI faster. Snorkel also expanded its native integration for Google Cloud LLM and announced new support for the Gemini model. Suggestic, a turnkey platform for launching telewellness applications, launches Viium AI, a new product that delivers a highly personalized GLP-1 weight loss experience, improving patient outcomes and increasing provider revenue . Viium AI is built using GKE, Vertex AI, and Gemini models. Swit uses his Google Cloud AI models through Vertex AI to create a new Snap chatbot that can simplify common tasks at work, like managing to-dos, creating checklists, and creating contextual responses. We are strengthening our products. VEED.IO has launched a new AI Text-to-Video tool that turns simple text prompts into engaging videos in seconds. The tool is built on VEED's industry-leading video technology and leverages Gemini models powered by Vertex AI. Vurvey launches vTeam, a breakthrough human-powered AI platform. vTeam brings together advanced AI agents, cutting-edge orchestration, and automated workflows to provide enterprises with cutting-edge AI backed by human insights. New products and strategies that once took years to research, ideate, and visualize can now be generated in hours with vTeam.

I was so excited to see the excitement of startups sharing their companies and products. We're also very proud to see how much Google Cloud and our teams continue to invest in startups each year at Next and across the business. We look forward to maintaining this momentum and showcasing amazing startups throughout 2024 and at Next 25.

