Google employees protest Israeli project: 'This is a business…' CEO Sundar Pichai says in memo to employees





Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a clear message to employees that the office is not a place for politics. Pichai's “loud and clear” memo to employees comes after nine Google employees were arrested over protests against Project Nimbus, the company's $1.2 billion cloud project for the Israeli government. The announcement comes after an eventful few days in which the company laid off 28 employees. The Google CEO's memo is part of a company-wide memo sent by Chris Rakow, Google's vice president of security, after the company fired 28 employees in connection with sit-in protests at its buildings in Sunnyvale and New York City. Mr. Rakow said in his memo that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our workplace. The memo, titled “Severe Consequences of Disruptive Acts,” alleges that protesters defaced Google property and made colleagues feel threatened. Rakow concluded his message by telling employees to think again if they expect Google to overlook violations of its policies. It will create a “platforms and devices” team that will oversee the company's products, including the Pixel line, Android, Chrome, Photos, and more. Google is also combining teams focused on building AI models across Google Research and DeepMind. Google CEO Pichai's 1,200-word restructuring announcement ends with a stern warning to employees: It is titled “One Final Note.” Below is Pichai's memo to employees. One last thing to note. All of the changes referenced above will help us become more focused and clear on our mission. But we also need to be more focused on how we work, collaborate, debate, and even disagree. We have a vibrant, open discussion culture that allows us to build great products and turn great ideas into action. It is important to save. But ultimately we are a workplace and our policies and expectations are clear. This is a business, and this is not the place to disrupt your co-workers, make them feel unsafe, try to use the company as a personal platform, or do anything that makes your co-workers feel unsafe. Fighting over destructive issues and discussing politics. This is too important a corporate moment to be distracted. We have an obligation to be an objective and reliable information provider serving all users worldwide. When we approach our work, our goal is to organize the world's information and make it accessible and useful to people around the world. It takes precedence over everything else, and we expect our actions to be focused on reflecting that.

