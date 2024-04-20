Google Nest Cam Indoor hits a new low of $67 on Amazon (regular price $100)





Amazon is currently selling the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor in several styles for $67.59. Today's offer is the lowest price ever at 33% off the regular $100 rate. This is the first time that the price has fallen below the $70 level I mentioned last time. Google's latest version of the Nest Cam Indoor has a 1080p sensor at the center of its monitoring capabilities. Perfect for keeping an eye on what's going on around your home, checking in on your furry friends while you're out, or keeping an eye on your packages by pointing the camera out your window, this Assistant-enabled product features people detection. and other motion notifications. Google's usual smart technology. Check out our real reviews for more details.

While it's not exactly a new all-time high, some companies will have other releases coming out today as well. All Google Nest cameras are integrated into the company's smart home ecosystem and support Assistant out of the box. All of these offer tighter integration than other third-party solutions and have premium builds that come with discounts.

Even in today's sale, you can't beat Amazon's great price on the newBlink Mini 2 Smart Cam. It debuted just last month as the next generation entry-level camera from Amazon's smart security company spinoff. We took a look at the entire package and found that it added elasticity to the elements and is now available for just $40.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Nest Cam Wired keeps an eye on your home when you're out and about in the snow. This unit is powered by the included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8 image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15 night vision. This camera features a 135 diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

