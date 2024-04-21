6 open source Google projects you've never heard of





Google has always been a champion of open source software. Chromium, which powers the Chrome browser, and the Android operating system are great examples of Google's significant contributions to open source projects. But the company has many more projects in the works, most of which no one has ever heard of. Some of these will probably never see the light of day, but sometimes they work out and become part of our digital lives. So let's take a look at six interesting open source projects from Google that you may not have heard of.

Source: Wikipedia

C++ is a powerful programming language that has been the foundation of software development for decades. As software becomes more complex, languages ​​are starting to show their age. Here's Google's attempt to replace this with a more modern programming language called Carbon.

Carbon is a Google-backed open source project on GitHub. It is designed for interoperability with C++, so programs built in older languages ​​can still be used.

Benefits Readability and ease of use: Carbon uses a clear syntax and logical language. Mild learning curve: Carbon is designed for experienced C++ programmers to get up and running quickly. Speed: C++ is fast, and Carbon promises to be even faster. 2 Pigweed Framework for small devices

Source: Google

Small and powerful devices make up a large part of the Internet of Things (IoT). Google created Pigweed to provide a versatile framework that helps streamline development. It's a collection of libraries and tools that serve as the foundation for anything that relies on microcontrollers (tiny computers in the smallest gadgets).

Benefits Modular design: Combine pre-built components to suit your specific needs. Cross-platform: Pigweed works with a wide range of microcontrollers and operating systems. Reliability: Google creates robust code that is tested for reliability. 3 Draco 3D Compression Magic Image Source: GitHub

3D models can be found everywhere: in games, movies, VR, digital design tools, and more. Google's Draco is an open source library that helps you tackle the challenge of compressing large 3D files for export. Draco compresses 3D mesh geometry, making it easier to store and transmit these large models.

Benefits Small file size: Draco reduces storage space and data usage when working with 3D models. Faster loading: Compressed models load and display faster. Smoother experience: Interacting with 3D models is smoother and more responsive. 4 Create code in blocks without any input

Source: Google

Programming is an important skill that is needed now and in the future, but unfortunately is ignored by most schools. Google wants to help kids learn, and we created a simple, interactive programming system called Blockly to do just that. It's a visual programming editor that uses jigsaw-like blocks instead of complex typed code.

Benefits Low barrier to entry: Blockly is perfect for young learners. Visuals: Blockly helps learners understand how code fits together logically through colorful visuals. Adaptability: Blockly can be used for a variety of roles, from education to gaming to robotics. 5 Liquidfun Bringing liquid dynamics to life

Source: LiquidFun

LiquidFun is the tool you need if you want to realistically simulate liquid dynamics in your presentations and apps. This is a 2D physics engine developed by Google that allows you to bring liquids to life on your screen. You can watch the water splash, ooze, and even splatter. fun!

Benefits Particle-based simulation: Liquids are represented as collections of small particles, which create dynamic behavior. Optimized: Designed to run smoothly in almost all settings. Fun: Really fun to play. android video player

Source: GitHub

All apps that play videos on your phone almost always use Google's video player. Android has been using a video player called ExoPlayer for years, but now Google has replaced it with AndroidX Media3. This open source project builds on the core strengths of his ExoPlayer and reimagines it for the evolving media landscape.

Benefits Streamlined development: Media3 unifies playback, UI, and media session handling. Future-proof: Media3 is built on a foundation that allows for the integration of future features. Easy Migration: Google has maintained many of his ExoPlayer's familiar features for a smooth transition. Google is open source's best friend

Google's contributions to the world of open source software are commendable. The projects mentioned here are just a few of the projects Google is working on. But they demonstrate Google's commitment to advancing the web and making technology more accessible to everyone. It will be interesting to see how these projects mature as developers improve and integrate them into their work.

Don't hesitate to get involved in Google's open source projects. Who knows what other lesser-known projects may be out there.

