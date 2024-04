Honeywell India to fund deep science startups and accelerate innovation through partnership with IISc

We have extended research and financial support to 37 Indian startups, increasing capital worth 9 billion in the last four years. | Photo credit: naum

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), has partnered with the Foundation for Science and Innovation Development (FSID) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), known for cutting-edge research and development. The Department of Scientific Research has extended research and financial support to 37 Indian startups, increasing capital worth $9 billion in the last four years. Honeywell expanded funding worth 2.4 billion to eight startups and five entrepreneurship residencies (EIRs) in FY23-24, with a focus on agritech, cleantech, health tech and green technology. This year, we plan to bring on board 10 more new startups.

Through the partnership, Honeywell will provide seed funding and critical research support to deep science startups focused on addressing environmental, agricultural and health challenges, according to the release.

Over the years, the synergies between Honeywell and IISc have been highly sought after, contributing to expanded access to state-of-the-art facilities, connections with industry players and government agencies, and a global network of high net worth individuals (HNIs). . , Angels, Venture Capitalists (VCs), Indian Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

In FY23-24, Honeywell and IIScs partnership benefits were extended to medical/medical technology companies such as Papyrus Diagnostics Private Limited, Akumen Artificial Intelligence, Hoyasan Labs Pvt Ltd, Cellsion Technologies Pvt Ltd, Easescan MedTech Private Limited . and agritech companies like Kaiza Tech and Green Collar Agritech. So is cleantech startup Mushloop PvtLtd.

Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India, said, “Our core focus is to not only extend financial support but also encourage deep scientific and technological research that will drive the innovative capabilities of these businesses. There are,” he said. In the past four years, we have worked with over 40 of her startups and plan to hire 10 more in the next financial year. We are working with IISc to foster a rich ecosystem for these companies to have a measurable impact on society.

Examples of startups backed by Honeywell and IISc include AI Highway, which provides a cost-effective heart disease screening system that leverages advanced signal processing and AI capabilities to screen for, detect and predict cardiopulmonary disease; .

Dfine Bio Innovations Pvt ltd is a medical technology startup supported by a grant from Honeywell. The startup has developed an indigenously built hemostasis system named FibriTimer Zeta-1 (a first for an Indian company). Zeta-1 uses patented dual technology to help clinicians understand human deficits in bleeding and thrombosis.

