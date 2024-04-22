Japan's antitrust agency orders Google to fix ad search restrictions affecting Yahoo





TOKYO (AP) – Japan's antitrust watchdog said Monday that U.S. search giant Google must fix ad search restrictions affecting Yahoo in Japan.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission said in a statement that a recent investigation into Google's practices found that fair competition in the advertising market was undermined.

In an emailed statement, Google said it had fully cooperated with the commission's investigation and stressed that the commission had not found any outright violation of antitrust laws. He promised to carry out the commission's directive to provide valuable search functionality to Japanese users and advertisers.

Yahoo has merged with Japanese social media platform Line, but Line Yahoo declined to comment.

The commission said the suspicious conduct by Google began about 10 years ago and continued for more than seven years.

The committee said Google will undergo a review over the next three years to ensure it implements the necessary changes. No immediate fines or other penalties have been imposed on Google, which remains popular among Japanese people.

The fee move comes in the wake of Google's latest setback in Japan. Last week, Japanese doctors filed a civil lawsuit against the company, demanding damages for numerous baseless, defamatory and false statements.

The Tokyo District Court is seeking 1.4 million yen in damages from 63 medical workers over reviews posted on Google Maps.

In response, Google said it is working around the clock to reduce misleading and false information on its platform and is using a combination of human and technical resources to remove fraudulent reviews. .

