I can save you money on this dress for a special occasion

A WOMAN has launched a dress rental business to share her designer and high-end clothes with others.

Janet Parkinson, of Saxon Court, Benson, founded My Secret Closet in January.

Working from a home studio, she has about 80 dresses in sizes 8 to 16 available to rent for special occasions.

Dresses range from high-end brands to designer outfits and the rental cost ranges from £20 to over £100.

Ms Parkinson, who also offers style advice, says she wants to provide a sustainable alternative to buying dresses for a one-off occasion, having been a serial shopper herself.

She also works in cabin crew and airline pilot recruitment and says this is what sparked her interest in fashion.

Ms Parkinson said: I flew as a cabin crew member for 16 years and lived in the Middle East for nine years, traveling the world and experiencing different cultures, religions and styles. It gave me inspiration.

His idea for this business came to him during the wedding of his daughter, Amy, in September.

She said: I really wanted to look at all the mother of the bride outfits. I realized I had so many beautiful dresses hanging up and thought, This is ridiculous, I should do something with these.

I am against fast fashion because it is very bad for the climate. If this could prevent even some people from needlessly purchasing products that will never be used again, that's a good thing. Ms Parkinson transformed a room in her house into a small studio, complete with an accessories chest, clothes rail, mirror and mannequin.

She said: People get in touch by email or Facebook and make an appointment. They come to our house and we chat about what event they're going to, whether it's a garden or church wedding, or some other event.

I chat with the lady about what she has in mind and if she is open to other options, like something a little out of the ordinary. We select the dresses she likes and try them all on, eliminate the ones we think wouldn't work and make a separate pile of possibilities.

I also have jewelry, pashminas and other accessories so I can do a complete look for the client to see how it looks as a complete outfit. The customer will decide which dresses she wants or how many dresses she wants.

For most people, weddings are a few months in advance, but some people had a Burns party a few days later and I had to organize them very quickly. I also had a lady who has four weddings this summer.

The customer collects the dress and drops it off after use and pays the cleaning costs. The minimum rental period is 72 hours.

Ms Parkinson said: “It’s been a slow process, but word is getting around. Because I have been very busy with my day job, I let it run its course. I've bought a lot of stock and done a lot of research, but I'm not aiming for this to be a massive, home-based business.

For more information, email [email protected]