Entertainment
Actor Shawn Thia's Parody Video Satirizes DPM Wong's Emotional Succession Message
Singaporean actor Shawn Thia () recently posted a parody video on his social media platform, humorously imitating Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's video response to the announcement of his succession as Prime Minister of Singapore.
Last Monday, the Singapore Prime Minister's Office (PMO) officially announced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's decision to resign, with DPM Wong expected to succeed him on May 15, 2024.
Shortly after Monday's announcement at 4 p.m., Deputy Prime Minister Wong immediately shared an emotional video message on his social media, seeking the support of Singaporeans “in a shared vision of one united people”.
“Wawrence Long”, in an AC/DC t-shirt, wants to pursue his own dream
However, Shawn Thia also uploaded another parody video the next day, satirizing DPM Wong's original video message.
The parody video humorously depicted “never-before-seen” footage of a political figure named “Wawrence Long,” played by Shawn Thia himself, during the recording of the moving video message.
In the video, “Wawrence Long”, bearing a striking resemblance to DPM Wong, recited a scenario similar to Wong's video message: “My fellow Singaporeans, when I was invited to enter politics in 2011, I did not I didn't expect that I would then be the Prime Minister of Singapore.
However, “Wawrence Long” quickly questioned himself, saying he did not even want to become Prime Minister.
The director (also played by Shawn Thia himself) had to intervene, reminding “Wawrence Long” to stick to the script.
“Wawrence Long” then asserted that “every ounce of his energy will be devoted to the service of the country” and assured Singaporeans that “their dreams will inspire his actions”.
Yet when speaking of dreams, “Wawrence Long” faltered once again, revealing his own aspiration to become a musician when he was younger.
“You know, when I was younger, I really wanted to be a musician,” “Wawrence Long” said.
Interestingly, in real life, DPM Wong, also Singapore's Finance Minister, is known for his passion for music and his talent for playing the guitar.
Once again, the “director” interrupted, pointing out that “Wawrence Long” is about to rule a nation and his musical activities must stop.
“Wawrence Long” then argued, “Do you think I play guitar on social media to be relevant? No, I play so people will call me for their next gig.
“I mean, everyone deserves to change their dreams, right? he asks himself, frustrated by the contrast between his aspirations and the fulfillment of others.
“I’m out, I’m out,” he exclaimed, his frustration boiling over. “I don’t care anymore; I want to be a musician! “Wawrence Long” shouted, and at the same time he took off his white shirt to reveal a T-shirt of the rock band AC/DC underneath.
However, the director, appearing to receive a message, informed “Wawrence Long” of the authorities' announcement regarding the Prime Minister's annual salary, showing it to him.
Afterward, the scene showed “Wawrence Long” seemingly coming to terms with reality, calmly completing the recording.
He read the script and let his audience know that he felt honored to be their Prime Minister.
“Let us move forward as one Singapore team,” concluded “Wawrence Long,” a few tears visible in his reddened eyes.
The camera shot also captured a guitar sitting in the corner, adorned with a note reading “Lawrence – don’t touch.”
Internet users amused by the parody of “Wawrence Long”
The parody video certainly caught the attention of netizens and went viral beyond Shawn Thia's social media page.
Many are amused by Shawn Thia's portrayal of “Wawrence Long”, noting his “uncanny resemblance” to real-life DPM Wong.
Some mocked that the video humorously depicts how the salary keeps “Wawrence Long” on the “right track” despite his desire to pursue a music career.
A netizen offered comfort to 'Wawrence Long', suggesting that with his high salary, he can surely afford to indulge his passion for guitars.
It is worth noting that Singapore's ministers are among the highest paid in the world. The Prime Minister, in particular, receives an annual salary package which includes a 13th month bonus, an annual variable component (AVC) and a national bonus.
According to Civil Service Division Under the PMO, the Prime Minister's annual salary is set at twice the MR4 benchmark, or S$2.2 million.
Meanwhile, some netizens also praised Shawn Thia for including the poignant “crying” moment in the parody video.
In March 2020, Lawrence Wong, who was Minister of National Development and co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force on the COVID-19 outbreak, weep during a parliamentary session.
He emotionally commended frontline workers, including healthcare professionals, for their exceptional dedication and sacrifices during these difficult times.
Bloomberg columnist:Wong's guitar skills unlikely to help him as prime minister
Following the succession announcement, Singapore's state media covered the city-state leadership succession last week, with analysis and expert opinions praising Wong for his compassionatedata-driven and consultative.
However, in aopinion articleFor Bloomberg, columnist Karishma Vaswani warned that Singapore was entering uncharted territory following the departure of Prime Minister Lees.
She warned that the global landscape facing Singapore could be more precarious than ever and stressed that Mr Wong will need to bring new ideas, wisdom and experience to effectively lead the country.
Vaswani suggested that while Wong is known to be sincere and hardworking, it will take more than that for him to effectively address diplomatic challenges.
Interestingly, Vaswani cited Ian Chong, a non-resident fellow at Carnegie China and a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, who notes Wong's lack of clear political vision.
We know the hobbies of the new Prime Minister, but we do not know what he has planned for the country.
It's a bit strange that the person who is taking over, and who has had enough time to chart his path, hasn't done so yet. Maybe that tells you that no one in government knows yet, Ian Chong said.
Ms Vaswani acknowledged Wong's popularity on social media due to his guitar skills, but suggested such talents were unlikely to prove useful in his new role as prime minister.
|
Sources
2/ https://gutzy.asia/2024/04/22/actor-shawn-thias-parody-video-satirizes-dpm-wongs-emotional-succession-message/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Shawn Thia's Parody Video Satirizes DPM Wong's Emotional Succession Message
- BYD opens new high-tech retail store in West London to showcase EV innovation
- Alzheimer's disease drug Requemby's rollout in the U.S. is sluggish, failing to become a big hit
- How Opposition leaders reacted to PM Modi's remarks on 'Muslim wealth versus infiltrators' | Latest news India
- Massive real estate has driven prices in the UK to near-record levels.
- David Beckham sues Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg for fraud, England legend loses more than 8.5 million pounds: report | Football news
- Piwowar and Sellado play main tournaments in Luxembourg
- Traffic resumes near Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange after fire destroys 400-year-old landmark
- Japanese watchdog group says Google hurts local rivals' competitiveness
- Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed US military aid BBC News
- Tracing the trail of secret deals that led to Trump's lawsuits
- Ukrainian and Western leaders welcome US aid as Kremlin warns of 'ruin'