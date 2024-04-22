Ukrainian and Western leaders welcome US aid as Kremlin warns of 'ruin'





kyiv, Ukraine (AP) Ukrainian and Western leaders on Sunday welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned that passage of the bill would further ruin Ukraine and cause more deaths.

Ukrainian leaders and analysts say long-awaited $61 billion in military aid, including $13.8 billion for arms purchases from Ukraine, will help slow Russia's gradual advances in the third year of the war, but that it will probably take more for kyiv to resume the offensive.

The House quickly approved $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies in a rare Saturday session, as Democrats and Republicans united after months of far-right resistance against renewed US support to repel Russia's full-scale invasion.

READ MORE: A breakdown of the contents of the $95 billion foreign aid package passed by the House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had warned his country would lose the war without American funding, said he was grateful for the decision by American lawmakers.

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Zelenskyy said the aid package would send a powerful signal to the Kremlin that (Ukraine) will not be the second Afghanistan.

Zelensky told NBC that aid must result in tangible weapons systems, stressing that Ukraine would prioritize long-range weapons and air defense. These, he said, would allow Ukraine to break Russia's plans in an expected large-scale offensive, for which Ukrainian forces are preparing.

The aid plan will be submitted to the US Senate, which could adopt it as early as Tuesday. US President Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

It may still take weeks for it to reach the front lines, where it is desperately needed.

Responding to a question about timelines for Ukraine's continued need for these aid programs, the Ukrainian president drew attention to previous delays in promised support. “It depends on when we actually have weapons on the ground,” Zelenskyy told NBC.

We made the decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine a year ago,” he said. A year has passed. We still don't have jets in Ukraine.

“With this we can stop (Russian troops) and reduce our losses,” said infantryman Oleksandr. He is fighting around Avdiivka, the town in the Donetsk region that Ukraine lost to Russia in February after months of intense fighting.

WATCH: Ukraine faces critical ammunition and manpower shortages as Russia steps up offensive

Ammunition shortages linked to the aid blockage over the past six months have led Ukrainian military commanders to ration shells, a disadvantage Russia has taken advantage of this year by seizing the town of Avdiivka and currently moving towards the town of Chasiv Yar, also in Donetsk.

The Russians are arriving in waves, we are exhausted, we have to leave our positions. This is repeated several times, Oleksandr told The Associated Press. He did not give his full name for security reasons. Not having enough ammo means we can't cover the area it's our responsibility to hold when they attack us.

Many in kyiv welcomed the U.S. vote as good news after a difficult period in which Russia made gains on the front line and intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy system and other infrastructure.

I heard our president go on record saying that we can lose the war without this aid. Thank you very much and yesterday was a great event,” said Kateryna Ruda, 43.

Tatiana Ryavchenuk, the wife of a Ukrainian soldier, stressed the need for more weapons, lamenting that soldiers have nothing to protect us.”

“They need weapons, they need equipment, they need it. We always need help. Because without help, our enemy can advance further and end up in the center of our city, said the 26-year-old.

Other Western leaders, who have been scrambling to find ways to fill the void left by stalled U.S. military aid, also welcomed the aid package.

Ukraine uses weapons supplied by NATO allies to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer, in Europe and North America, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine deserved all possible support against Russia.

His statement was echoed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who called it a strong signal at this time.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson while pointing out the delay in Congress. Better late than too late. And I hope it is not too late for Ukraine, he wrote on X.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday called the approval of aid to Ukraine expected and predictable.

This decision will make the United States of America richer, further ruin Ukraine and lead to the death of even more Ukrainians, the fault of the Kiev regime, Peskov was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti .

The new aid program will not save, but on the contrary, kill thousands and thousands more people, prolong the conflict and bring even more grief and devastation, wrote Leonid Slutsky, head of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma. Telegram.

Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said the logistics of getting US aid to the front line would mean Ukrainian forces could suffer additional setbacks in the weeks to come while awaiting American security aid which will allow Ukraine to stabilize the front. .

READ MORE: How the US could send weapons to Ukraine to fight Russia

But they will likely be able to blunt the current Russian offensive provided the resumption of U.S. aid comes quickly,” he said in his latest assessment of the conflict.

Olexiy Haran, professor of comparative politics at the Mohlya Academy of Kyiv National University, said Ukraine is grateful for help from the United States and other Western countries, but the problem is that, frankly , it’s too late and not enough.”

It's the third year of war and we still don't have any aviation, any new aviation. We don't have enough missiles, so we can't close the skies. Moreover, recently we did not even have artillery shells,” he said.

This is why the situation was very, very difficult and the Russians took advantage of this to launch their counter-offensive, or offensive. That's why it's so important to us. And certainly, if we had received it six months earlier, we would have saved the lives of many Ukrainians, including civilians.

Matthew Savill, director of military science at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said the help, while welcome, can probably only help stabilize Ukraine's position for this year and begin preparations for operations in 2025.

Predictability of funding through 2024 and through 2025 will help the Ukrainians plan for defense this year, especially if European munitions supplies also arrive, but additional planning and funds will be needed for 2025, and we have elections American by then. he said.

On the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that its troops had taken control of the village of Bohdanivka, in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the announcement.

One person was killed and four others injured in Russian shelling in Ukrainsk on Sunday, according to the prosecutor's office in Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region. In the Odessa region, four people were injured in a missile attack, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Two suspects were arrested on Sunday after two Ukrainian soldiers killed a police officer at a checkpoint in the Vinnytsia region.

Soldiers opened fire on Maksym Zaretskyi, 20, early Saturday morning after he stopped their car for a routine inspection. Zaretskyi's partner was injured, but survived the attack.

Ukrainian National Police Chief Ivan Vyhovsky said on Sunday that the suspects, a father and son, aged 52 and 26, were arrested in Ukraine's Odessa region.

Elise Morton reported from London. Vasilisa Stepanenko and Jill Lawless contributed to this report from Kyiv.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/ukrainian-and-western-leaders-laud-passage-of-u-s-aid-while-kremlin-warns-of-ruin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos