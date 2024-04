David Beckham sues Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg for fraud, England legend loses more than 8.5 million pounds: report | Football news

David Beckham is reportedly suing Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, who is also his former friend and neighbor, over an £8.5million dispute. The English legend was allegedly misled by Wahlberg during his affairs. Beckham also accused Wahlberg's company F45 Training of “fraudulent conduct.” David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg are former friends. (Twitter) According to The Sun, Beckham's company DB Ventures Ltd initially began proceedings against Wahlberg's F45 Training in 2022. Initially, Beckham filed a complaint with Australian golf entrepreneur Greg Norman, but a judge later asked them to present their files separately. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Both men alleged they were misled by Wahlberg into working as ambassadors. Meanwhile, a separate complaint is also filed against Wahlberg's investment company and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch. The former England captain is believed to have lost more than £8.5 million when the shares he had been promised were withheld, before share prices collapsed. Meanwhile, Wahlberg and his co-defendants claimed the allegations were baseless and requested the lawsuit be dismissed. They claim Beckham's company blames everyone but themselves, adding: “The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up in length for what it lacks in merit. » Beckham had shared social media posts to promote F45 on Instagram, but they are now deleted. Beckham and Wahlberg lived in the same Beverly Hills neighborhood when the former football player moved to Los Angeles in 2007. Meanwhile, Beckham's wife Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday in style. The celebration took place at a private club called Oswald's, located in the Mayfair district of London. She was accompanied by her husband and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Meanwhile, her former Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner were also in attendance. Other celebrities in attendance included Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Tom Cruise.

