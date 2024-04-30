Murphy proposes banning oil and gas exploration on land





Today in Parliament the Minister of Economy Conor Murphy announced that he will present a proposal to stop the exploration and production of oil and gas on land in the north.

latest news Minister Murphy said: As climate change is one of the defining challenges of our time, one of the main objectives of my Economic Vision is to reduce carbon emissions. To meet our net zero targets, a priority will be to shift away from oil to renewables. I intend to stop all forms of onshore oil exploration and production, including fracking. This will not only help us transition from fossil fuels to renewables, but also towards a greener economy and more sustainable lifestyle. The Department of the Economy currently has the power to grant licenses to companies to search for and extract oil and gas on land. My department recently consulted on the oil licensing system. Consultations opened on 15 January and closed on 12 April. The vast majority of respondents to the consultation supported moving away from fossil fuels.” Highlighting current bans in other jurisdictions, the minister continued: The south of Ireland and Wales have recently banned all onshore oil activity, and Scotland has taken action on hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking. Now is the time for us to act. I will soon be asking my executive colleagues to pass a ban and, if granted, I will introduce legislation in the House to ban onshore oil licensing. This will require changes to the Petroleum (Production) (Northern Ireland) Act 1964 and other regulations.” The minister concluded: The time involved in drafting the legislation and allowing for committee consideration means that the legislation will be introduced in 2025. In the meantime, my department will not be accepting or processing onshore oil licensing applications. Notes to editors: 1. The Department of the Economy has the power to grant licenses to explore for, obtain and receive petroleum on land in Northern Ireland. This power was granted by the Petroleum (Production) (Northern Ireland) Act 1964 and has been supplemented by further legislation since then. 2. There are currently no active petroleum licenses in Northern Ireland with the last active license surrendered in 2020. 3. There was a public consultation on the licensing of oil on land from January 15 to April 12, 2024. 4. To be updated with news from the Department of Economy, you can follow us on the following social media channels: X @Economy_NI

Facebook @DeptEconomyNI

Instagram economy_ni

LinkedIn Department of Economics NI 5. For media inquiries contact the Department for the Economy Press Office at [email protected] Share this page







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/news/murphy-proposes-ban-onshore-oil-and-gas-exploration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos