DARPA accelerates AI integration, Department of Defense invests heavily in AI technology





DARPA is increasing its efforts to incorporate AI innovators and contractors into research efforts to accelerate the process from ideation to implementation. Jason Pricer, director of DARPA's Mission Service Office, discussed speeding up his AI work in a recent webinar. DARPA is hosting workshops to engage functional leaders and advance national security research with the goal of leveraging AI tools to improve productivity and efficiency across the agency. However, Preisser acknowledged that some of the data used in business process innovation is still in its infancy, and he emphasized the need to refine curation processes.

Headcount reductions: Sikorsky

Sikorsky, a division of Lockheed Martin, plans to cut its workforce after the U.S. military cancels its Future Strike Reconnaissance Plane program. A spokesperson said the company aims to minimize the impact on its workforce while meeting its national security commitments. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro expressed concern, highlighting Sikorsky's importance to the community, and Senator Chris Murphy warned that up to 400 jobs could be affected.

Hiring: Department of Defense

The Department of Defense (DoD), one of the nation's largest employers with approximately 3 million military and civilian employees and $205 billion in service contracts, currently has 2,385 open openings posted for Clearance Jobs. ing. These jobs range from engineers to electricians. Some positions are entry-level, while others are high-level. Whether you have experience in program management or plumbing, there are many ways to support your defense.

Certified Workplace Employer: Booz Allen

Explore the dynamic career trajectories of members of our national security team and gain insight into how our supportive environment, strong mentorship, and development initiatives empower individuals. Let's aim for the future. Let's work together.

opportunity to watch

A recent report by Brown University's War Costs Project reveals the Pentagon's growing ties to Silicon Valley. From 2019 to 2022, big tech companies won contracts worth $53 billion from the Department of Defense and U.S. intelligence agencies. The military's push for AI-enabled military technology and cloud computing services has resulted in multi-year contracts.

Amazon's $10 billion “Wild and Stormy” deal with the National Security Agency stands out. Additionally, Palantir received $800 million from the U.S. military in 2020 alone. Other defense-related names include Anduril Industries, Shield AI, HawkEye 360, Skydio, Rebellion Defense, and Epiru.

Venture capital funding for defense technology startups will reach $100 billion from 2021 to 2023, marking an important trend in military investment strategies. In response to this growth area, the Department of Defense established the Strategic Capital Office in December 2022. The bureau aims to leverage America's comparative advantages in capital markets and economic competition to connect AI and other startups with private capital sources. Department of Defense critical technology supply chain.

