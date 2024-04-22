International
Can we end plastic pollution? Negotiators land in Ottawa this week to work on a global treaty
A key week of negotiations begins on Tuesday, as representatives from 176 countries descend on Ottawa to tackle the global challenges posed by plastics.
The fourth and penultimate part of the talks lead to a final session later this year in Korea, where the parties hope to sign a binding international treaty on plastic pollution.
“This process is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity to end plastic pollution. It's a historic process,” said Eirik Lindebjerg, head of global plastic policy at the World Wildlife Fund.
To date, negotiations have reached one 69 page large draft.Negotiators will now work to whittle that text down to a list of core issues. Success in this will be key to reaching a global treaty at the final session.
In the opening lines of the draft, the parties agree that “rapidly increasing levels of plastic pollution represent a serious environmental problem on a global scale”.
But the point of tension is whether plastics production or waste management should be the focus of the deal, with conflicting interests slowing negotiations to date.
“Ottaware should be a tipping point,” said Graham Forbes, head of the global plastics project at Greenpeace. “We are at a new juncture for global plastics treaty negotiations.”
Plastic is everywhere
Plastic waste is a ubiquitous global problem, with seven billion tons of synthetic material generated globally since the 1950s, according to the United Nations Environment Program, with about 98 percent of single-use plastics produced directly from fossil fuels, rather than recycled materials.
The OECD estimates that only nine percent of plastic created is ever recycled.
Most of it ends up in landfills, some is burned and other plastic pollution ends up in rivers, lakes and oceans. Trillions of pieces of plastic are harming marine ecosystems, entangling some creatures and being eaten by others. Scientists estimate that most seabirds now have plastic in their guts.
“Plastic pollution is driving what we call a triple planetary crisis,” said Forbes. “It is accelerating climate change, destroying biodiversity and threatening to pollute every corner of our planet, including the human body.”
Over their life cycle, the OECD estimates that plastics account for about 3.4 percent of emissions, making them what it calls a significant contributor to rising global temperatures.
of UNEP assessments that, without action, nearly one-fifth of the world's shrinkage carbon budget Emissions allowances to keep warming below 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels will be taken from the production and use of plastics by 2040.
Previous negotiations failed
While it is not clear what form a global plastics treaty might take, a 2022 Ipsossurvey suggests there is public appetite to do something.
In the poll, conducted online in 28 countries, 75 percent of people polled want to see a ban on single-use plastics as soon as possible, and most supported an international treaty to combat plastic pollution.
A core group of 60 countries, including Canada, have taken this ambition a step further by creating Coalition of High Ambitions to End Plastic Pollutionand aiming to end plastic pollution by 2040.
But international agreements are complex and previous sessions in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Paris and Nairobi are widely considered to have failed.
“We see in these negotiations that industry associations, from oil and gas and from the petrochemical sector, are very active and are often pushing against global enforcement actions,” Lindebjerg said.
“The fossil fuel industry is using plastic as a way to offset declines in energy and transportation as the world moves toward a carbon- and fossil-fuel-free future. And they're just flooding the world with plastic,” Forbes said.
The Canadian Chemical Industry Association, which represents plastics companies in Canada, says that's not the position of its members.
“I think all of islaser was focused on making sure it was done by the end of the year,” said the organization's vice-president of policy, Isabelle Des Chnes, in an interview with CBC News.
Curbing production and improving waste management
The industry is drawing attention to opportunities to improve reuse and recycling initiatives.
“There's a lot of plastic and there's a lot of plastic for a reason,” said Des Chnes. “It helps preserve our food […] it is really important in the transport phase”.
She hopes the treaty will address how to improve plastics.
“It really needs to look at the product design, how the products are developed, whether it's with recycled content, whether they're designed for reuse and resale, whether they're designed for recyclability.”
Other advocacy groups believe the treaty's emphasis should be on production.
“I think the worst-case scenario for Ottawa is that they take away options to address plastic production. We start creating a waste management treaty that throws good money after bad and perpetuates the illusion that we can recycle our way our way out of this,” Forbes said.
In reality, the proposed treaty aims to address both production and waste.
“There is a broad majority of countries that want to see a strong treaty, a treaty with common global rules throughout the life cycle of plastics.” said Lindebjerg.
INC-4, as the Canada-based session is called, is expected to host more than 4,200 participants, making it the most attended session since INC-1 negotiations began in Uruguay in November 2022.
The INC-4 will continue until April 29, with negotiators resuming talks for the fifth and final session in Busan, Republic of Korea in late November.
With files from Susan Ormiston and Sarah Bridge
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/plastic-waste-negotiations-1.7179103
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tesla cuts prices in US, China and Germany as competition heats up
- BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's poster featuring actor Innocent sparks row
- Jeddah will host its first ever World Table Tennis Championships
- DARPA accelerates AI integration, Department of Defense invests heavily in AI technology
- Can we end plastic pollution? Negotiators land in Ottawa this week to work on a global treaty
- Junk food typical of Western diets can cause long-term memory problems
- Congress plans to redistribute wealth to infiltrators: PM Modi | News from India
- Acting Governor of West Sulawesi welcomes President Joko Widodo upon arrival in Mamuju
- David Cameron explores new era in UK-Central Asia relations through regional visit
- Mumtaz praises Fawad Khan, wants Pakistani actor to work in Bollywood; “They want to have another chance”
- Tori Spelling says Shannen Doherty wore the blood-stained dress she lost her virginity in
- Wall Street recovers some losses before a big week for results