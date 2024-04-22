Tesla cuts prices in US, China and Germany as competition heats up





Editor's note: Sign up for CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, which explores what you need to know about the country's rise and its impact on the world.

Hong Kong CNN —

Tesla announced aggressive price cuts in China and Germany, shortly after slashing prices in the United States, as the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker faces falling sales and competition growing in the main markets.

On Sunday, the electric vehicle giant slashed 14,000 yuan ($1,932) from the starting prices of four models sold in mainland China, its largest overseas market. The Model Y, the automaker's best-selling car in the country, now starts at its lowest price ever, at 249,900 yuan ($34,502).

In Germany, Tesla's largest market in Europe, the price of its rear-wheel drive Model 3 has also been lowered by 2,000 euros ($2,132) to 40,990 euros ($43,707), according to its official website.

The first cuts were announced in the United States on Friday, when Tesla reduced the prices of three of its five models. Prices for the Model Y, Model

This wave of reductions comes during a difficult period for Tesla. Its stock has plunged more than 40% since the start of the year, after reporting a drop in quarterly deliveries for the first time in nearly four years and announcing job cuts equivalent to more than 10% of its workforce overall.

On Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had postponed his planned trip to India, citing onerous obligations for the company. He was due to arrive in the country this week for a visit expected to include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmation that Tesla will build a factory in the world's most populous country.

In China, the world's largest electric vehicle market, Tesla's price cuts are expected to exacerbate an existing price war in a highly competitive sector.

On Monday, Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto (LI), led by billionaire entrepreneur Li Xiang, responded by announcing it was cutting prices on its four models with immediate effect. Its Li Mega, which it says is the world's largest passenger electric vehicle, now sells for 30,000 yuan ($4,142) less.

The American company was already facing strong competition there.

Tesla was briefly dethroned by China's BYD as the world's best-selling electric vehicle brand in the fourth quarter of last year. Compared to Tesla, BYD cars are more affordable.

Its entry-level model sells in China for the equivalent of just under $10,000. In contrast, Tesla's Model 3, its cheapest model, currently costs three times as much, at 231,900 yuan ($32,017) in China, following Sunday's price cut.

China's electric vehicle price war began in October 2022, when Tesla cut prices to boost sales as consumers cut spending in a slowing economy. Nearly every major manufacturer, including gasoline-powered vehicle makers, followed suit, impacting profit margins throughout the auto industry.

Competition continues unabated in 2024, with more than 30 major automakers announcing further price cuts.

On Friday, XPeng, the Guangzhou-based electric vehicle maker, announced it would offer 500 million yuan ($69 million) in subsidies to buyers who buy four of its models.

In March, BYD lowered the starting price of its most affordable electric vehicle, the Seagull sedan, by 5 percent to 69,800 yuan ($9,670). Later that month, smartphone maker Xiaomi joined the electric vehicle race by launching its SU7 sedan to take on Tesla.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/22/cars/tesla-price-war-china-germany-us-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos