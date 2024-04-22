Google rolls out new April OTA broadly for Pixel 7, Fold, and 8





Google today released a new Android 14 QPR2 build with the April 2024 security patch for Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro, but there are no on-device OTA updates at this time .

Update 4/22: Last week, Google announced that this second April update addresses stability issues with cellular networks and will roll out more broadly on Monday morning, including to Google Fi and AT&T. announced. Some (but not all) users have reported missing calls (which go straight to voicemail without ringing) or texts from his message.

Updated April 18: According to some reports today, Verizon's Pixel smartphones will receive a new on-device OTA update. It's less than 7 MB, but the carrier hasn't updated the changelog yet. Meanwhile, there are no reports of his OTAs on other carriers (such as Google Fi).

Original April 17: This comes two weeks after the regular update, and these mid-cycle/monthly Android 14 QPR2 releases are not confirmed on Google's Factory/OTA Images site. Assuming Google hasn't forgotten to apply carrier labels, this suggests it's a global build rather than a build for users in specific countries who haven't gotten the April update yet. There are currently no additional updates for Pixel Tablet.

Pixel 7/Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 8/Pro will have B1 appended to their build numbers, and Pixel Fold will be A2 instead of A1. This further means that this is a minor update.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pixel owners who have already applied the April security patch have not seen the new on-device OTA update. We've reached out to Google for more information.

Android 14 QPR3, currently in Beta 2.1, isn't scheduled to be released until June, so expect more minor updates next month. Android 15 Beta 1 has been released, but the lack of NFC (tap to pay) is a big problem for drivers' daily use.

Pixel details:

