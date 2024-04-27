Community breaks ground on Lauderdale County Schools Innovation Center





LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) – As Lauderdale County continues to grow, school officials are making sure their schools are keeping up with the growth. Today they held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building that will support student learning and growth.

School and city leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lauderdale County Schools Innovation Center. Located along National Route 72, near the agricultural center.

The center will replace the school system's aging Career Tech building. As more students enroll in county schools, teachers have had to move students away from career tech programs. The Innovation Center will also hold evening classes for adults looking to earn a certificate.

Allen Thornton Principal Scott Jones said the school is now at the limit of its growth.

He said the new building not only provides more space, but also other additional features.

It's full now, Jones said. He had to turn some students away. It's also more centrally located. This will allow West End students to spend less time traveling and more time in classrooms and stores. Therefore, it will increase their education. We also hope to add more classes.

Officials said the school's career-technical department is meant to show students what their future holds and prepare them for the workforce.

I think a facility like this makes natural sense, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said. Therefore, the goal is to believe that everyone has God-given abilities. Everyone has a passion. The purpose of education is to prepare them for industry. So, as soon as these students graduate from high school, we want them to have a 21st century job, and this facility will make that happen.

School officials hope to have the building completed for the 2026-2027 school year.

