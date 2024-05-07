Supporting physical therapy: Vanderbilt University students design tool for foot drop patients | The Wandry





The idea for this project was also led by Eliza Hill, who selected it as a project for the Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) Makeathon. The event is an annual event that combines teams of makers and knowledgeable people to build affordable solutions to neglected challenges for people living together. hindrance. This allowed her team to test multiple prototypes over the semester to find the best solution for the client.

For Eliza, who has always wanted to make a lasting difference in people's lives, opportunities like TOM and Kevin's classes have been a formative influence on her time at Vanderbilt. She said she often felt that it took a very long time in her career to get to a point where she could really make a difference in someone's life. But she found people who were actually doing it in college now, which she thought was pretty cool. I would like to be involved as much as possible throughout my university life.

Throughout the design process, the team worked closely with two physical therapists, whose feedback helped shape the final design. It incorporated an elastic band component and a sled-like structure for easy attachment and detachment as needed. The team's progress was showcased through multiple presentations, demonstrating the evolution of the product from concept to completion.

This project exemplifies Vanderbilt University's commitment to marrying technological innovation and social impact. This highlights how diverse teams can work together to create solutions that enhance therapy sessions and promote independence for people with disabilities. Eliza plans to continue further refining the prototype for the client, ensuring the tool continues to meet their needs and exploring further developments.

