Google's Pixel Tablet is now available without anything interesting





This time last year, in our cursory review of the Pixel Tablet, we explicitly noted that it's all about the dock. After all, this was the only thing that truly differentiated this device from countless other bland Android tablets. We are happy to report here that you, the consumer, can buy a device without the elements that make it really good and interesting.

Of course, more purchasing options are always good, but the charging speaker dock is the most interesting part of the system. When you're not using tablet mode, you can use your device as a large smart display.

Think of it as a more feature-rich version of the Nest Hub Max. I hadn't heard of this device in years.

(Side note: What the heck is going on with the Nest Hub product line anyway? Or even Google Assistant? Will Gemini replace Assistant completely soon? These questions and more will be answered next week. Will this be answered by Google I/O? )

This announcement coincided with the launch of Google's low-cost mobile device, the Pixel 8a. The drop also coincidentally came hours after Apple announced new versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Pixel Slate is now available for purchase in Italy and Spain for the first time.

