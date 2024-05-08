Sabovic tops the quartet of men's tennis players on the All-Skyline Conference Team





FULL ALL-SKYLINE CONFERENCE RELEASE NEW YORK | The Skyline Conference's seven head men's tennis coaches voted on the 2024 all-conference team, and four student-athletes from the conference champion Farmingdale State College Rams were recognized for their achievements. Senior Alan Sabovic (Bohemia, NY) was named Skyline's Player of the Year and is joined by a sophomore on the all-conference first team Ryan Hendel (Merrick, NY) and junior Vansh Aggarwal (Mumbai, India). Sabovic's classmate, Muhammad Sawar (Brentwood, NY) received praise from the Skyline's second team. Additionally, 16th-year mentor Adam Waterhouse was named Coach of the Year in the voting by his peers, marking the seventh time he has received the honor on the men's side (and 12th overall on the Skyline, including five selections on the women's side). Sabovic has been selected all-conference in each of his four years at FSC, including first-team accolades in each of the past three seasons. He will enter the NCAA Championship play with a perfect 16-0 mark in top singles play of the season, and a 14-2 record in doubles competition, including a 10-1 record at the No. 2 position with classmate Mattheus Waterhuis (Massapequa Pk., NY). Sabovic has a career record of 40-7 (.851) in singles and a mark of 41-16 (.719) in doubles. He was named Skyline's Player of the Week in two of the final three weeks of the regular season. Hendel, a one-time selection for Player of the Week at the conference this spring, has moved to the second flight of singles in his second season and remains a mainstay in the top doubles. He was the first choice twice in as many seasons with the Rams, going 9-2 in singles and 12-3 in doubles, including an 11-2 ledger with Aggarwal. Hendel's career record now stands at 20-5 (.800) in singles and 27-6 (.818) in doubles. Aggarwal was also a one-time Skyline Player of the Week honoree in his first season in a Farmingdale State uniform. He has amassed a 12-2 record in doubles, along with an impeccable 12-0 mark in singles (9-0 at No. 3). He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Skyline Conference Championship last week after coming back from down one set in his No. 3 singles match in the championship final against Manhattanville University to score the decisive point in the Rams' 5-4 victory on the Valiants. Sawar has amassed a mark of 9-3 in singles, primarily at fourth place in his second season at FSC, teaming with freshman That's Williams (Pt. Jefferson Station, NY) to post a 12-1 score at No. 3 doubles. Last season, Sawar tied the school single-season record with 15 doubles victories, joining Hendel and alumnus Mark Baker . Waterhouse has led the Rams to a 17-0 record entering NCAA play this season, marking the only time in FSC Athletics NCAA history that a program has finished the regular season and conference championship undefeated. The 1984 Oswego State alumnus enters the national tournament with a career record of 158-80 (.664), and has now guided Farmingdale State to six Skyline Conference championships, including three of the last four. Farmingdale State begins its NCAA Championship journey on Friday at 1 p.m. when it faces Nichols (Mass.) College in a regional hosted by Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. 2024 Skyline Conference Men's Tennis All-Conference Team First team Vansh Aggarwal Farmingdale State (Jr.; Mumbai, India)

Ryan Hendel Farmingdale State (So.; North Merrick, NY) James Hourihan, Manhattanville (Sr.; Ridgefield, Conn.)

Brent Mathews, US Merchant Marine Academy (Fr.; Falls Church, Va.)

Eli Palagatshev, Purchase (So.; Yonkers, NY)

Jacon Pfeifer, Yeshiva (So.; Lawrence, NY)

Alan Sabovic Farmingdale State (Sr.; Bohemia, NY) Second team Gabby Eitkis, US Merchant Marine Academy (Sr.; Brooklyn, NY)

Ryan Freeley, St. Joseph's-Long Island (Gr.; Stony Brook, NY)

Weston Goodwin, Manhattanville (Sr.; Freeport, Maine)

Yuta Kawamura, Purchase (So.; Old Greenwich, Conn.)

RJ Novak, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (Jr.; Yorktown, Va.)

Muhammad Sawar Farmingdale State (Sr.; Brentwood, NY) Player of the Year: Alan Sabovic Farmingdale State

Rookie of the Year:Brent Mathews, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Coach of the Year: Adam Waterhouse (16e season)

