



Google's recent “structural simplification” resulted in 200 people losing their roles on many core development teams, including Python, Dart, and Flutter.

Canonical is committed to using Flutter for its desktop apps, and news of the layoffs of the team responsible for building the framework has some in the broader Ubuntu community concerned about its future viability. Masu.

The new Ubuntu installer, firmware updater, App Center, and (currently MIA) Desktop Security Center are all built using Flutter, Google's cross-platform web-based UI framework based on the Dart programming language.

Many developers within the Ubuntu Flutter community are also using this framework to build interesting new desktop apps. Perhaps the most well-known example is the sophisticated music/radio/podcast/video player MusicPod.

Did Canonical back the wrong horse? One concerned community developer noted that the 2024 Flutter roadmap de-prioritizes desktop features and concerns about its future and the apps that use it. That said, it doesn't bode well for the enthusiasm to build.

Well, what we're saying here at Blighty1 is, “Keep calm and carry on, because things don't seem as bleak on the classic Flutter front as it first seems.”

Will you fly to Google's grave?

According to a CNBC report citing internal documents, 200 people were laid off across the company's core team, including Flutter and Dart. However, many of the roles (i.e., work but not personal) were reassigned to Google employees in other countries, such as India, Mexico, and Germany.

Michael Thomsen, Google's product manager for Dart and Flutter, writes about X and reassures us: There is no change in team size. Some of his DevOps roles move to new locations. Our 2024 roadmap continues. ”

In other words, I think there is no reduction in the number of people, just a difference in the number of people to be counted.

Kevin Moore, project manager for Dart and Flutter at Google, added:

“Flutter and Dart were more or less unaffected than others. We are sad, but we will continue to work hard on I/O and beyond. We know that they care deeply about the amazing ecosystem they have built together.”

“You're nervous. Okay. Okay. You're betting on flutter and darts. So am I. So is Google.”

I'm not a developer, so I may be missing some nuance, but don't worry.

In fact, the Flutter 2024 roadmap is something that has desktop Flutter developers within the Ubuntu community excited. GTK4 support and accessibility are on the to-do list, but other highly requested features like multi-window support are not.

With Google prioritizing Flutter's web and mobile efforts this year (the majority of usage, with many web apps and fleets of iOS and Android apps using Flutter), the broader People in the community are wondering whether Canonical should step up its investment in Flutter. Close the gap.

In the short term, Ubuntu is not affected. Development of the Flutter app developed by Canonical (and paid for by Flutter experts Canonical) remains active and ongoing, so expect further refinements and bug fixes in the coming months. .

Side note: It's terrible for people to lose their jobs (even if, as Google puts it, they can “apply for a new position within the company”). Job security aside, people build expertise, invest emotionally in accomplishments, and build friendships, all of which end abruptly.

