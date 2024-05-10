Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park charts a course to drive innovation





On May 10, a meeting was held in the capital, Hanoi, to consider ways to address challenges and ensure the continued success of Hoa Lac High-Tech Park (HHTP) as a driver of Vietnam's innovation.

The HHTP Management Committee emphasized the need to strengthen connectivity within the park and improve transport infrastructure to facilitate access from the city The proposal called on the Hanoi People's Committee to expedite the construction of major roads, especially the north-south ring road in the suburban Tach That and Quoc Oai districts.

Beyond the technical and social infrastructure for science and technology activities, the Council recommended the government to promote the construction of the campuses of Vietnam National University of Hanoi, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and Vietnam-Japan University within the Hoa Lac region.

Le Tan Son, vice chairman of the HHTP Management Committee, said the park currently has a relatively modern and comprehensive technology infrastructure, attracting major domestic and foreign technology companies.

Currently, there are 109 active projects, including 95 domestic projects and 14 foreign investment projects, with a total registered capital of about VND115.5 trillion. Of these, 74 are invested in the production of high-tech products, including 33 in information technology and telecommunications, 19 in automation, 13 in new materials, and 9 in biotechnology. They create employment for about 14,500 skilled workers and had a total revenue of about VND30 trillion (US$1.25 billion) last year.

Under the development direction by 2030, HTTP is poised to become a science, technology and innovation hub and the core of the development of Hoa Lac satellite city.

Beyond 2030, this vision extends to the transformation of science, technology and innovation into smart and green cities. A shift from industrial production to research and development, production, training and development is expected.

HTTP transferred from the Ministry of Science and Technology to the management of the Municipal People's Committee on November 24, 2023.

