July 8 earthquakes felt in Whitehorse – Yukon News





It resulted from a tectonic event that began millions of years ago.

In the early afternoon, some Whitehorse residents felt the quake and took to social media to describe the tremor. It was also captured on a seismograph in Canada.

The initial quake was detected at 1:49 pm and had an epicenter south of the British Columbia border in Alaska, about 28 kilometers from Camp Pleasant, said Taimi Mulder, a seismologist with the Canadian Geological Survey. Its size was measured at 4.4.

Mulder said the first quake was followed by a series of more than 10 aftershocks, three of which had a magnitude of 3 or more.

Earthquakes in the area are common, and earthquakes that can be felt in Whitehorse are unheard of, Mulder said. She said the most recent major event in the region was two earthquakes of magnitude 6.3 on May 1, 2017.

Those earthquakes disrupted electricity to more than 8,000 residents of the Southern Lakes region and parts of Whitehorse. She was also forced to make a short eviction of an office building in Whitehorse. Mulder said she heard the story of a hiker in Tachincini-Alsic Park in British Columbia who had some terrifying moments when the mountain shook under their feet.

The July 8 earthquake wasn’t as powerful as the 2017 earthquake, but Mulder said it was caused by the same complex tectonic history. Under the Yukon and southeastern Alaska, the Pacific plate descends from the Earth’s crust or slowly slides under the North American plate. She said many earthquakes in the area are related to this ancient subduction.

Mulder said the collapse of the plates during this subduction is one reason the mountains along the coast are rising. Even before the Pacific plate was forced under the North American plate, Mulder said that another tectonic feature called the Kola plate slipped completely under the Alaska and Yukon between 40 and 60 million years ago.

