Storm threatens rescue efforts as Haiti emerges from massive earthquakeExBulletin





A man digs with a stone among the rubble of a house destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday. Joseph Odelyn/AP .

. Joseph Odelyn/AP

JOSEPH AUDILIN/AFP

More than 1,200 people are confirmed dead after the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday. But as rescue crews dig among the rubble of countless destroyed buildings, many fear the actual death toll may be much higher.

As of Sunday evening, the official death toll was 1,297 dead and 5,700 wounded. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake destroyed every type of building including schools, hospitals, churches and prisons. Thousands of homes were destroyed. The impoverished island nation is bracing for another blow, as Tropical Depression Grace threatens to bring heavy rain and possible mudslides on Monday.

Destruction impedes aid delivery

“It’s devastation across the region,” Margaret Lubin, a representative for Haiti for relief organization CORE, said in an interview with NPR’s Weekend Edition. Many people are homeless.

“Hospitals are completely overwhelmed,” Lubin said. “We need doctors and medicine. And aid needs to get to remote areas. Roads are closed. So, there’s a lot, a lot, a lot to do.”

According to Haiti’s Civil Protection Service, 1,054 deaths were reported in the southern part of the country, 122 in Nieps, 119 in Grand Anse, and two in the northwest.

Several humanitarian aid organizations have sent teams to Haiti to assess the situation. In the Nippes community in L’Asile, about half of all homes have been destroyed, said Lynn Hector, director of communications for Mercy Corps. She said major markets in the region had collapsed, leaving people without much-needed supplies. Damaged roads and collapsed bridges also made it difficult to bring in supplies.

“Everywhere is tormented,” said program director Allen Joseph, who is on the grounds of Nippes. “Lots and lots of people don’t have homes anymore. Everywhere we went people were crying and worried. Getting around is so hard.”

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in America supports search and rescue operations, as well as assistance with first aid and shelter. The group said priorities also include ensuring access to water and sanitation, while keeping people safe from COVID-19.

Aid organizations have warned that the death toll is likely to rise. “The destruction is massive and people are working with all their might to get as many people as possible out of the rubble,” the Dutch Red Cross said earlier on Sunday. “The misery is not over yet.”

At the request of the Haitian government, the United States has sent a 65-person urban search and rescue team to assist in the search, according to USAID departments Samantha Power. This team joins the earthquake disaster response team already on Earth. Several Latin American countries say they are also preparing to send humanitarian aid to Haiti.

People also try to help. Richard Hervey Forquand, a former Haitian senator, chartered a private jet to take the wounded from Les Quays to Port-au-Prince. “I have 30 people in serious condition waiting for me,” he told the New York Times. But I only have seven seats.”

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate any prize money she may win this week to relief efforts in Haiti.

Tropical depression could pose a new threat

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, Buckchett Edmond, said authorities were still trying to figure out how severe the devastation was. He said their top priority is access to medical care and shelter for people who have been injured or displaced.

Edmund also worries that the weather will complicate relief efforts. Tropical Depression Grace, which is currently making its way through the Caribbean, may bring heavy rain and flooding on Monday as it hits Haiti, potentially triggering mudslides. The National Hurricane Center said many areas could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated areas of 15 inches across the south of the country.

“I hope Grace is graceful enough to spare us,” Edmund said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/15/1027949063/death-toll-haiti-massive-earthquake-rescue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos