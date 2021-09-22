LAX, Metrolink Test earthquake early warning systems to shut down fuel and stop trains before shaking starts – CBS Los Angeles





Los Angeles (Spicela) – Did you feel it? If you’re at LAX in the event of an earthquake, the new early warning system should give passengers a few seconds of warning before the shaking begins.

An early warning system at one of the world’s busiest airports will monitor earthquake activity through the US Geological Survey’s ShakeAlert, linked to seismic sensors.

READ MORE: LAPD Chief Alex Villanueva Blows A RAND Report On Gang MPs, Says Reforms Are Already In Place

When online sometime in 2022, the system will automatically fire emergency notifications to stations, where passengers will be alerted. The pilot project will also explore the possibility of automatic shutdown of LAX’s airport fuel hydrant system to help prevent jet fuel flow during an earthquake.

“We know the question is not whether the next earthquake will strike, but when it will, and being able to provide even a few precious seconds of warning can make a difference in helping to save lives and property,” said Justin Arbach, CEO of LAWA. in the current situation.

Read more: Heat alerts issued in parts of Southland through Wednesday evening

The system will be tested at a LAX station using $150,000 from the city’s Innovation and Performance Committee.

Metrolink also uses the ShakeAlert network to ensure safe and fast train stops in the event of an earthquake. The technology is deployed along the 91/Perris Valley line between Perris and Riverside, in partnership with Caltrans. The system’s initial deployment will take ShakeAlert data to send notifications to training crews in earthquake-affected areas. The developers hope for positive train control in the Metrolink system at a later date so that the train can be slowed or stopped until the ground shaking is felt.

Metrolink officials said BART, the Northern California commuter rail service, has been using and testing the technology for a year now.

More news: Melvin van Peebles, famous actor, writer and director dies at 89

ShakeAlert, available as a smartphone app, is an earthquake early warning system that alerts users that an earthquake has been detected and a shaking is imminent.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/09/22/lax-metrolink-test-earthquake-early-warning-systems-to-shut-down-fuel-stop-trains-before-shaking-starts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos