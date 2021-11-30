Where to find Earthquake TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl





Earthquake is one of the most powerful moves a Pokémon can learn in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are some Pokemon that learn Quake by leveling up, but others need to learn the strongest ground-type move through a Technical Machine (TM). It’s TM26 in brilliant-cut diamonds and brilliant-cut pearls.

You’ll have to do some work if you want to get the TM26 Earthquake in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You must complete some missions to make it under the bike path and into Ward’s Cave.

How to get the TM26 Earthquake at the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainer near the Wayward Cave entrance down the bike path. (Image via ILCA)

The Wayward Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is where trainers usually go to look for the Gible. It’s also where you can catch the TM26 earthquake.

For starters, you will need to add the power of the hidden device to your Poketch. This can be found in the Lost Tower on Route 209. You will then need to defeat Gym Leader Byron in Canalave City to use the movement out of the fight.

Boss receives the power HM in the lost tower. (Image via ILCA)

Now, head to Route 206 and use the mow on the tree. This gives you access to the underside of the bike path. Go to the top left area, walk two pieces to the right, and go through the doorway.

Use the force on the rock, turn left down the stairs, and you’ll enter Ward’s Cave. From there, pass the bike puzzle. There are ramps that you need to jump over in a certain order to get to the other side.

The video by YouTuber Techno Trainer will show you how to get to Waycard Cave and the correct path to ride your bike to get to the TM. At the end of the ramp puzzle will be another entrance.

Also read the article continues below

Enter this hallway to find a dead room with one Poke Ball item on the floor. This is a TM26 earthquake. Press A when you are standing next to it to add it to the TMs Pocket in your bag.

Edited by Sego Samuel Ball.

