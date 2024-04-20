Sudbury News: Billiards tournament uses cheeky title to raise awareness about testicular cancer





The charity Movember, known for its work raising awareness about prostate cancer in November, is using April to focus on yet another men's health issue. The organization holds events across the country focused on testicular cancer, including a pool tournament presumptuously called “Ball in Hand” in Sudbury on Friday night. In billiards, this term is used when the cue ball can be placed anywhere on the table, and this wordplay connects this event to testicular cancer awareness. Shane DeMerchant, Community Manager at Movember, says humor is a great way to start a conversation. “Our men's health messages resonate with men when we can speak them in men's language,” DeMerchant said. “So if you can bring humor and bring some levity to a really serious subject, it opens the door a little bit more easily and gets people talking a little bit more.” This nine-ball tournament is the brainchild of a Sudbury man who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer. He told CTV off camera that he wasn't ready to share his story publicly. The organization holds events across the country focused on testicular cancer, including a pool tournament presumptuously called “Ball in Hand” in Sudbury on Friday night. (Photos from the video) However, his friend Alain Lessard, owner of Rhythm and Cuse, was keen to host the event because he is suffering from cancer. Lessard said he beat two types of cancer last year and is currently battling another cancer called fibroblast in his stomach. “Anyway, this was a good cause, and the person came to me and asked if I could run or do a fundraiser, and I said, 'I guarantee you,'” Lessard said. he said. According to statistics cited on the Movember website, young men are most at risk of developing testicular cancer. With treatment, the survival rate is over 95 percent, but early detection is key, DeMerchant said. “One thing we can say is that if you don't have a GP, you go to a walk-in clinic if you have a GP, which doctors do all the time. It's completely normal for them. That’s the thing,” he said. “Those conversations are difficult to have, but they are very important conversations when you notice a change.” ah Download the app to receive local alerts on your device ah Get the latest local updates directly to your inbox Although the Ball-in-Hand event will raise awareness about health issues that only affect men, women are welcome to participate. In fact, DeMerchant says most conversations men have about their health are with their partners and female family members.

