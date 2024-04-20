Taylor Swift's Quinzaine dress revives Grammy look with a romantic wink





Taylor Swift launched a teaser on Instagram on Thursday for the music video for her song “Fortnight” from her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” officially ushering in her new era. The music video features a mix of footage from the black and white video, featuring Post Malone. In the video, Swift wears a dress by Australian designer Toni Matičevski. The dress is seen briefly when Swift throws an object at a window. The Matičevski Candescence dress features a romantic design, appropriate for Swift's general approach to style and her propensity for romantic-inspired pieces. The Toni Matičevski Candescence dress. Courtesy of Toni Maticevski The strapless dress features a sculptural silhouette and construction with an angular, rounded neckline that runs along the collar to accentuate the cleavage. The crisp pearl white cotton fabric gathers at the hip, frames the leg and highlights a high-low silhouette. The dress also features internal boning for a corset-like appearance. Taylor Swift in the music video for “Fortnight”. Instagram Swift also wears a new makeup style in the video. Opting for more dramatic palettes, the singer wears thick, dark eyeshadow and a matching dark lip — a departure from her classic red lip that she's made a staple of her makeup regime. The singer's curly locks also make a return in this video, with Swift showcasing her natural curls. Taylor Swift in the music video for “Fortnight”. Instagram Swift has styled similar looks in the recent past. While attending the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, the singer made a Schiaparelli dress. The dress featured delicate draping and a dramatic thigh-high slit. The “Cruel Summer” singer accessorized with black opera gloves and open heels, along with a suite of diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards, February 4. Gilbert Flores for Billboard It was at the 2024 Grammys that Swift announced her new album, which debuted Friday. The sartorial message of Swift's Grammy dress, featuring black and white color blocking, is no different from the aesthetic of her upcoming album. Taylor Swift in the music video for “Fortnight”. Instagram Swift often uses her fashion to offer clues about her new music and to usher in a new era of style. Another artist who's recently taken a similar approach to fashion is Beyoncé, who is fully into her cowgirl era following the release of her new album “Cowboy Carter,” which debuted on March 29. Based on Swift's Grammy Awards look and costume. and the singer's design choices for her new album, “Tortured Poets Department,” could usher in an era of romantic black-and-white attire.

